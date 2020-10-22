Soccer6.jpg

PREP SOCCER

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, Oct. 15

Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1

Tuesday, Oct. 20

TC Central at Midland, ppd.

TC West 2, Midland Dow 1

Thursday, Oct. 22

TC Central 2, Midland 1 (4-1 in PKs)

Saturday, Oct. 24

Final at TC West, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, Oct. 15

Mt. Pleasant 6, Bay City Central 1

Cadillac 4, Alpena 3

Gaylord 4, Bay City John Glenn 0

Friday, Oct. 16

Petoskey 1, Bay City Western 0

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Petoskey 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Cadillac 2, Gaylord 1

Saturday, Oct. 24

Final at Petoskey, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Cheboygan 1, Kalkaska 0

TC Christian 4, Harbor Springs 0

Thursday, Oct. 15

Grayling 4, Boyne City 2

Monday, Oct. 19

Elk Rapids 7, Cheboygan  0

TC Christian 6, Grayling 0

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Elk Rapids 1, TC Christian 0 - Elk Rapids advances to regionals

DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Hart 5, Reed City 2

Shelby 3, Manistee 1

Benzie Central 9, Kingsley 0

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Big Rapids 2, Hart 0

Shelby 8, Benzie Central 0

Thursday, Oct. 22

Shelby 2, Big Rapids 0

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Wednesday, Oct. 14

North Bay 3, Pine River 1

Glen Lake 2, Charlevoix 1

Thursday, Oct. 15

Buckley 5, McBain NMC 4

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Leland 1, Buckley 0 (OT)

Glen Lake 5, North Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 22

Final at Glen Lake, ppd.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Final at Glen Lake, TBA

