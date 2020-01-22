BELLAIRE — Delaney Goodwin has been around the Lady Eagles basketball team long enough to know it’s been a while since they’ve beat Gaylord St. Mary.
Ten games to be exact. Just ask coach Brad Fischer, who was “very aware” of it.
Back when she was 7 and 8 years old, Goodwin was a team manager for her uncle, Fischer.
“I filled up their waters, I felt like I was just as much in the game as they were,” Goodwin said.
Tuesday night, she was part of the team to end the Snowbirds’ 59-game Ski Valley Conference win streak — dating back to 2016 — with a 49-36 victory.
The Eagles remain undefeated with a 10-0 record on the year to claim the Ski Valley’s top spot at 8-0. The Snowbirds (7-3, 7-1 SVC) took their first conference loss of the season.
“That’s all the girls,” Fischer said. “Buying in and just team, team, team. Very happy and proud of them right now.”
Within minutes, the Eagles were flying around the court. Bellaire scored its first seven points unanswered and only allowed St. Mary to score two baskets in the opening quarter. With every extra possession the Eagles earned off a steal, they would score. Bellaire led 28-10 at halftime.
Even facing an 18-point deficit, the Snowbirds played as if they were defending their streak. The Instead of looking for offense on the outside, Snowbirds drove to the basket and went to the line four times in the second half. St. Mary scored five points from the charity stripe, but Bellaire kept possession when it had the ball.
St. Mary outscored Bellaire 12-10 in the third quarter, 14-11 in the fourth quarter and 26-21 in the second half.
“I can’t complain at all about our effort in the second half,” St. Mary coach Pat Schultz said. “I think our girls kind of saw what kind of pressure that we like to bring, what it can do.”
All of the Eagles’ active roster played by the end of the game and all but one scored at least two points. After the game, Fischer felt like that spoke more to his team’s unselfishness and love for the assist instead of the basket.
“Without a pass, you can’t score,” said Goodwin, who led in assists and steals with five each.
Freshman Jacey Somers finished with a game-high 18 points for the Eagles. She netted a pair of 3-pointers in the first half to help give the Eagles its 18-point cushion, adding six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Libby Derrer added seven points to finish second.
Emersyn Koepke and Goodwin added five a piece. Koepke assisted on a pass the length of the baseline to Somers.
Junior MacKenzie Hoogerhyde scored final basket for the Eagles and Fisher swung his hand up and down in celebration toward the student section as time ticked off the clock and the buzzer sounded.
“I looked down at my bench and I was like, ‘Oh wait, she should be in’ and I turn around and look on the court I’m like ‘For who?’,” Fischer said. “I have six, seven, eight starters and at least probably more I’m comfortable with. They’re all starting sometime when we’re healthy.”
St. Mary was led by Bailey Murrell and Ava Schultz with eight points each. Kinzie Jeffers scored five with a 3-pointer in the second half. Murrell led in rebounds with eight.
The Eagles are undefeated with a Feb. 11 rematch at St. Mary, and possibly another matchup in districts.
For now, their next opponent is Inland Lakes on Friday. St. Mary hosts rival Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.