TRAVERSE CITY — A second pitcher from the Traverse City Pit Spitters' 2019 championship season was picked in the MLB draft.
Chad Patrick, a two-year pitcher for the Pit Spitters, was picked in the fourth round of the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 107th overall pick Monday. His draft slot is valued at $543,500.
Patrick joins Spencer Schwellenbach, who was drafted in the 2nd round at pick No. 59. Both played for the Spitters in the team's 2020 round-robin season.
The right hander out out of Hebron, Ind. pitched collegiately at Purdue Northwestern and posted a 5-2 record with 97 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched. He held a 1.83 ERA and didn't allow a run until his fourth start.
In the Spitters 2019 Northwoods League championship season Patrick posted a 4-4 record, striking out 45 in 57.2 innings. Another pitcher from the Spitters bullpen that season, Luke Little, was drafted by the Cubs the following summer.
Patrick returned to play with the Spitters for the 2020 season, holding a 2-1 record with seven starts. He threw 35 innings and finished the season with a 1.03 ERA — the second lowest in the NWL among starters.