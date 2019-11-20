LELAND vs. RUDYARD
Division: 4
When: Thursday, 2 p.m.
Records: Leland (43-14-3, 6-1 Northwest); Rudyard (35-4-3, 12-0 Eastern U.P./6-2 Straits Area)
Rankings: Leland #5; Rudyard #10
Head coaches: Leland—Laurie Glass (1,131-345-118); Rudyard—Ellen Perry (27th year, 630-414-155)
Other D4 semifinal: #1 Mendon (38-9-6) vs. #4 Southfield Christian (29-7-4), Thursday, noon
State final: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Leland leaders: 5-8 Jr. OH Tatum Kareck (338 kills, 83 aces, 16 blocks, 364 digs); 5-9 Jr. OH Olivia Lowe (338 kills, 333 digs, 77 aces, 15 blocks); 6-0 Jr. MB Sarah Elwell (250 kills, 91 blocks, 52 digs, 10 aces); 5-9 Sr. MB Gillian Grobbel (260 kills, 98 digs, 30 blocks, 74 aces); 5-5 Jr. S Jana Molby (757 assists, 143 digs, 62 aces, 12 blocks); 5-4 Jr. L Mia Osorio (470 digs, 55 aces, 38 assists); 5-6 Jr. OPP Jennifer Estrada (120 digs, 17 aces, 18 kills, 7 blocks); 5-9 Jr. OPP Daylen Ray (19 kills, 11 blocks, 34 digs, 8 aces); 5-6 Fr. S Alexis Luce (308 assists, 28 digs, 10 blocks, 13 aces).
Rudyard leaders: 6-0 Sr. MH Nina Alpers (360 kills, 84 aces, 63 blocks, 318 digs); 5-9 Jr. OH Sara Beelen (251 kills, 116 aces, 13 blocks, 546 digs); 5-9 So. MH Brooklyn Besteman (222 kills, 75 aces, 27 blocks, 192 digs); 5-5 Sr. OH Tristin Smith (208 kills, 4 blocks, 105 digs); 5-7 Jr. RS Morgan Bickel (39 kills, 275 digs, 57 aces, 45 assists); 5-3 Jr. S Chesney Molina (603 assists, 190 digs, 19 aces); 5-5 Jr. S Tori Tremblay (340 assists, 88 digs, 16 aces); 5-7 Jr. DS Paige Postma (136 digs, 54 aces); 5-5 Jr. L Jerzie Belleville (256 digs, 21 aces).
Background: Rudyard won 40 matches for only the fourth time in the last 25 years (the others were 40 last season, 40 in 1995 and 44 in 1996, when the Bulldogs won the Upper Peninsula state final). This is the farthest Rudyard has ever advanced in the volleyball tournament, while Leland has been in 12 state championship matches and boasts a 12-9 record in the semifinals. Perry, a 1982 Millington grad, has spent her entire 27-year varsity coaching career at Rudyard. Glass recorded her 1,000th win at Leland with a 2-0 win over Traverse City Christian in the Comets’ regular-season finale.
KINGSLEY vs. GRAND RAPIDS CHRISTIAN
Division: 2
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Records: Kingsley (58-7-3, 7-0 Northwest); Grand Rapids Christian (44-3, 12-0 OK Gold)
Rankings: Kingsley #6; GR Christian #1
Head coaches: Kingsley—Dave Hall (21st year, 982-231-92); GR Christian—Tiffannie Gates (12th year, 545-142)
Other D2 semifinal: #5 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (48-10-2) vs. #2 Lake Odessa Lakewood (39-12), Friday, 4:30 p.m.
State final: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Kingsley leaders: 5-4 Sr. OH Brittany Bowman (501 kills, 68 aces, 621 digs); 6-2 Sr. MH Austyn DeWeese (529 kills, 143 blocks); 5-10 Sr. OH Sidny Hessem (458 kills, 45 aces, 22 blocks, 559 digs); 5-9 Sr. S Maddie Bies (98 kills, 1,489 assists, 34 aces, 34 blocks, 343 digs); 5-5 Sr. L Lark Jankewicz (726 digs, 76 aces, 45 assists, 22 kills).
GR Christian leaders: 6-0 Jr. OH Addison VanderWeide (495 kills, 59 aces, 19.5 blocks, 345 digs); 6-3 So. OH Evelyn Doezema (326 kills, 49 aces, 63 blocks, 137 digs); 6-1 Sr. MB Ayva Kooistra (195 kills, 59.5 blocks, 26 digs); 5-10 Sr. S Jordyn Gates (136 kills, 1,099 assists, 36 aces, 43.5 blocks, 378 digs); 5-11 Jr. MB Stephanie Stewart (117 kills, 38 aces, 23.5 blocks, 104 digs); 5-8 Jr. L Lauren Peal (418 digs, 43 aces, 71 assists, 18 kills); 5-6 Jr. DS Elizabeth Rupp (44 aces, 162 digs).
Background: The 2018 Division 2 state champs are led by Tustin native Tiffannie Gates, a setter at Arizona State in her college days. The Eagles only dropped two sets all playoffs long, and those were against No. 3-ranked Coopersville in the regional finals. GR Christian’s only losses came against Hudsonville (twice) and Lowell. Senior-heavy Kingsley returns to Battle Creek for the first time since a 2003-04 runner-up finish. The Stags have won 40 or more games in 16 of the last 17 seasons, including 11 years of 50 or more victories.
