THOMPSONVILLE — Two Big Ten golfers are tied for the lead after the first round of the Michigan Women’s Open.
Kelly Sim, a Northwestern junior from Edgewater, N.J. and Tristyn Nowlin who recently turned pro after golfing at the University of Illinois are tied at 4-under after 18 holes Monday at the Mountain Ridge Golf Course at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville.
Michigan golfer and Traverse City West grad Anika Dy is even through the first round and holds a tie for 14th. She shot 72 with two bogeys and two birdies.
It’s a familiar position for Dy, the 2019 Women’s Open Champion. She was even after the first round in the 2020 Open.
“Because of COVID, I really appreciate each tournament a lot more,” Dy said. “You honestly don’t know when the next one is. Even this year it’s been weird.”
Dy said some tournaments haven’t been happening or have been cancelled because not enough golfers come.
She said her strategy going into the rest of the week is to keep it steady and not get too down on herself. Fellow Titan Murphy Kehoe caddied for her.
“I’ve just been struggling a little bit with the mental game,” Dy said. “If I keep it steady, keep it light, happy, I think it will be good.”
Several Traverse City-area golfers were out on the course Monday. Sixty-nine of the 105 golfers were amateurs.
Anci Dy, Anika’s younger sister, is 2-over and sits in 29th. Anci last played in the Open five years ago when she was 13.
Emlin Munch (TC) carded a 6-over 78 for a tie at 67th. Hunter Kehoe (TC) shot 9-over for a 82nd place tie. Nichole Cox (Empire) also finished 9-over and is in a tie with Kehoe. Hope golfer Megan Jenkinson (TC) hit 13-over for 94th. St. Mary’s college golfer Katherine Hopkins (TC) finished her round 14-over and is in 98th.
Sim said she figured she’d enter the Michigan Open because it wasn’t too far from the Chicagoland area. She hadn’t played in a golf tournament in just over a month and a half, nor had she been to Michigan before, but still finished her round at 68 with six birdies and a bogey-free back-nine.
“I was three-on on I think the fourth hole, I had like 60-feet for par and I made it. That was a good turning point,” Sim said. “I was just in my little bubble. I had really good playing competitors, they were really nice.”
Sim said over the course of college her course management skills have gotten better, including her short game. The Wildcats are coached by Pat Goss, who’s coached PGA Tour player Luke Donald.
Fellow Wildcat Jane Lu is tied for fourth at 2-under.
Nowlin, a University of Illinois golfer who turned pro after exhausting her college eligibility, finished the day with one bogey and five birdies for 68.
“I think that was one of the most fun rounds I’ve played,” Nowlin said. “This is my first time up here and I kind of think it’s a hidden treasure. It’s a really beautiful course, a lot of different types of shots that you it. It’s just a lot of fun. I like it.”
The Michigan Open is only Nowlin’s second professional tournament. She played in the Colorado Women’s Open and tied for 22nd after finishing three rounds even (71-73-71).
Nowlin said she plans to continue and play state opens before LPGA Symetra Tour Q School in the fall. The Kentucky native finished her college career ranked No. 203 by World Amateur Golf and rose to as high as No. 50 during college.
Nowlin said playing from the greens backward helped her stay confident and dialed in.
“Just realizing where the pin location is and just hitting it to the fat side of the green. When I see that green light and when I have a wedge I’m going to be able to go for it,” Nowlin said.
Play resumes at 8 a.m. Tuesday with the leading flight of Sim, Nowlin and Taylor Kehoe teeing off at 1:33 p.m.
The top 70 golfers and ties make the cut.
Scott misses PGA Tour event in playoff
Alex Scott shot 5-under 66 at Monday’s Rocket Mortgage Qualifier on Katke Golf Course at Oakland University and missed his chance to play in next week’s PGA Tour stop in a 9-golfer playoff for three spots. Four qualified.
Scott, a 24-year-old graduate of TC West and Grand Valley State, finished his round in regulation with one bogey and six birdies. He got placed in a six golfer flight competing for two spots and it took eight holes to settle the tie.
On the par-5 hole No. 18, Scott was the only one to miss the pin for an eagle putt. Instead his ball was 40 yards into the rough. Scott hit the pin with his pitch and finished with birdie — Cincinnati golfer Daniel Wetterich eagled to qualify, making it five playing for one.
Scott was out with a bogey when the remaining four hit par on the next playoff hole.