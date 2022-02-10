TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central and Traverse City West both field fairly young wrestling teams, so a fair number of these athletes weren’t even born the last time the Trojans won a team district championship.
That changed Wednesday, with Central reversing a loss to West earlier this season with a 48-35 victory in the Division 1 team district the Trojans hosted.
“It feels amazing, man,” said TC Central junior Dutch Ballan, who has lost only twice this season. “We lost (to them) earlier in the season. We didn’t have all of our guys. We didn’t come fully prepared. A lot of our guys were sick, but we came with the dub today. We’ve been working really hard for this, and it feels really good.”
Central came out on top by almost the exact same score that the Titans won by last time. West won their earlier matchup 48-36.
The Trojans get rewarded with hosting the regionals next Wednesday, with Davison, Midland and Clarkston also in the bracket.
Davison is ranked No. 1 in Division 1, and also brings a familiar face back to Traverse City in 189-pounder Remy Cottom. Cotton placed second in the state last year for the Trojans before transferring to Davison.
“Nice little treat not having to travel,” Central head coach Don Funk said. “We spend so much time on the road during the year to get tough competition so we’re ready for these big matches that it’s nice to have some of that tough competition have to travel to us.”
One of Wednesday’s best matches came at 189 pounds, where Caleb Warren was able to reverse his early fortunes and get a fall in 1:14 against Adeyo Ilemobade, who took Warren down to start the match and got a three-point near fall before Warren’s reversal and pin.
“Caleb was really good, today,” Ballan said. “He got put on his back, but he didn’t stop fighting and he ended up turning the guy and pinning him, which got us six team points which really helped out. I think that really helped us get the win.”
The Trojans also received wins from Brady Slocum at 130 pounds (0:34 pin), Gage Warren at 135 (1:54 pin), Ballan at 140 (0:33 pin), John Lalonde at 160, Carter Schmidt at 171 (0:54 pin), Ethan Ramsey at 215 (pin in 3:20) and Remy Soper at heavyweight (pin in 2:55).
Central topped Alpena 48-21 in the first round in a match mostly consisting of forfeits. Alpena won the only match with a 7-1 decision by 171-pounder Mason Bray over Lalonde, the only Trojan wrestler to get two matches Wednesday.
“He wanted that match because he bumped up a weight class for that,” Funk said. “He wanted that one bad. He wrestled better in it, but he gassed himself.”
Lalonde bounced back to beat West’s Sam Schutte with a 3:45 pin at 160.
West’s wins came from Jon Palmer with an 18-2 technical fall at 145 pounds, Ethan Edenburn’s 3:35 pin at 152, and forfeit victories by Alex Reynolds (112), Gabby Edenburn (119), Caden Solomon (125) and Nathaniel Dion (103).
“Ethan Edenburn came through again for us,” West head coach Rusty Nyland said. “He got a big win at 152. I saw a lot of good grit out of Sam Schutte; he did really well at 160. And then Adeyo, he’s so close to pinning the kid at 189.”
Ethan Edenburn beat two different Trojans at 152 pounds this season.
“This year was just great,” Nyland said. “We had a lot of fun. We had to go through a lot of obstacles like everybody else, and we got through it. For it to be that close, that’s pretty darn good. I’ll take that any day. They’re a good program, and I wish them the best (in regionals).”
Both Central and West compete in individual districts Saturday at Lapeer with hopes of multiple wrestlers advancing to regionals the following Saturday.
Among West’s most likely contenders are Reynolds, Palmer and Brady Vaughan (215). Central’s top contenders include Ballan, Soper, Ramsey and Slocum.
“I expect to have a handful of top-four seeds,” Funk said. “Dutch should be a one seed. It looks good for that. And we’re hopeful to get a lot of guys to move on to regionals individually.
“John Lalonde, Carter Schmidt, Ethan Ramsey, I think they’re all going to have a great regional tournament. They’ve all had great wins to move them forward. But they’ve all also wrestled some really stiff competition this year, which is what hurts the record a little bit, but it prepares them for districts to get on to that next round.”