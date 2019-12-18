TRAVERSE CITY — Two rival schools came together and collected donations for the STEP program in Traverse City, helping out kids in the area that are in need during the holiday season.
While both communities showed out and gave plenty of gifts, the Traverse City Central Trojans donated more pucks to the back of the net in a 6-3 win over rival TC West at Howe Arena on Wednesday.
The Trojans (5-0-2, 2-0 Big North) were the home team for the first of their two matchups and jumped on the scoreboard less than five minutes into the contest.
Carson Peters opened the scoring off a rebound that was left on the right side of a wide open net after Will Dawson ricocheted the puck off Titan goalkeeper Tyler Herzberg from behind the net. Only three minutes later Nick Sommerfield made the margin two goals with a top-shelf shot that found its way to the right corner after working unassisted in the corner.
The Trojans hopped out early and used their speed to control the pace of the game. TC Central put the pressure on early, outshooting the Titans 11-4 in the first period.
“I just feel that Central had a bit more jump,” Titans head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “They won more puck battles and took advantage of opportunities. They made the good pass and made sure to bury the puck.”
On the Titans (5-2, 2-1 BNC) third shot of the evening, Michael Schermerhorn found the back of the net off a feed from behind the net by Tyler Esman.
The Trojans answered quickly with a powerplay goal from Peters, who was set up by Dawson and Charlie Douglass from the corner, with just under two minutes to play in the first period.
“Seems like everytime we play them it is about special teams and it comes down to that,” Trojans head coach Chris Givens said. “We struggled with that the last couple of games so we spent time on it this week and got back to basics.”
West responded whenever the Trojans had a chance to pull away and started the second period with some extra juice. Nick Martin made a beautiful snipe to the top right corner over Trojans keeper Grant Neuhardt’s glove two minutes into the second period, cutting the lead to 3-2.
The Trojans powerplay came up big once again halfway through the game. Traverse City West made a poorly timed change on a clearing attempt while they were short-handed and Douglass made them pay for it. The Trojans found themselves on a 3-on-1 breakaway and Dawson and Peters traded passes until they found Douglass for the powerplay goal.
TC Central would make it 5-2 on a Chris Usiondek goal with 1:22 left in the second period but TC West captain Josh Reece answered 56 seconds later on a wrist shot that found the top right corner of the net to make it 5-3.
Douglass scored the back breaker two minutes into the third period off a Peters assist and the Trojans defense kept the Titans at bay for the 6-3 win.
“I thought it was a good effort on our part,” Givens said. “After blowing a three goal lead last week, we talked to them about playing smart and I thought they handled that well.”
The Trojans held the Titans to only two shots on goal in the final period and outshot them 22-11 on the night.
“You want to play the season on top,” Givens said. “As soon as you lose a game in the Big North, it gets tough. That is your goal, to stay on top of the standings.”
