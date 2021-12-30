TRAVERSE CITY — It was a milestone game for someone on both Traverse City teams.
Traverse City Central claimed third place in its Scott Miller Memorial Invitational with a 7-3 win Wednesday afternoon over Traverse City West. After clinging onto a one-goal lead at the first intermission, TC Central piled on a five-goal second period with a string of power play opportunities to pull away with the win.
It marked Trojans head coach Chris Givens’ 400th career win.
For the Trojans, many new names saw their names on the stat sheet. Brady Faille started at goal over a healthy Grant Neuhardt and eight different players scored at least a point — three of which were underclassmen.
TCC junior Owen Dawson netted a hat trick, scoring all there in the second period on power plays. Shea Harmeson assisted on two and Gavin Graczyk assisted on the third.
The four other goals came from freshman Arthur McManus (assisted by Graczyk and Drew Zrimec) in the first period, sophomore Laiken Batcha (assisted by Tyler Cooper) in the second, Harmeson (assisted by Dawson) in the second, and senior Colin Miller (unassisted) in the third.
“I thought we played well,” Givens said. “I think we got our forecheck going early and had a little better puck movement than we’ve had in awhile.”
The Titans, on the other hand, saw their typical goal scorers put points on the board. Michael Schermerhorn had a three-point night to join Tyler Esman’s two — becoming the TC West all-time leaders in points at 102 on the same goal with 7:16 to play in the game. Brandon Meyers scored the Titans first two goals.
They played without their typical starting goalie, junior Mason West, who left Tuesday’s after the first period against Rockford with a lower body injury.
“First period, we were in it and ended it down one,” Schermerhorn said. “Coming into the the second we just couldn’t stay out of the box, I think that really turned the game for sure.”
Givens said he wasn’t happy with the some of the penalties the Trojans took, either.
Five players — three Trojans, two Titans — were booked on roughing and slashing calls to end the first period and started the second with four-on-four hockey. TC West’s Gavin Hysell was issued a major, a minor and a game misconduct after his stick hit the head of a TC Central player at mid-ice in the second period. Central scored twice on that power play, once with a five-on-three.
Central totaled 23 minutes on six calls with one 10-minute misconduct. West had 45 minutes on 14 calls with two 10-minute misconducts and its game misconduct.
“I don’t think some of the penalties we took would be considered good penalties,” Givens said.
For the Titans (6-3-1), they’re destined for a rematch with each of the three teams they played in the tournament — starting with TC Central again in the McCullough Cup, Jan. 12. Before that, West plays Jan. 7 at Big Rapids on the ice of Ferris State University.
“Last night we got a real wake-up call playing against Rockford. They just played hard,” TC West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “That’s where we want to be in a month and a half when it comes to playoff time. You know you’re always going to get three good games at this tournament — and we did. ... I’d rather have a losing record and get battle ready for playoffs than play lesser teams and feel confident.”
The Trojans (6-3-1) travel to Cadillac for a league game Wednesday.
“I think all three nights — Monday against Lowell, yesterday against Heritage and today against West — there’s things to learn in all of that,” Givens said. “I think our work ethic got a little bit better each night.”
Saginaw Heritage won the tournament with a 4-2 win over Rockford in the finals, scoring its last goal on a Rockford empty net.
Reps win consolation game
The Bay Reps beat Lowell/Caledonia 7-3 to claim a game in consolation.
Seven different players from the Reps had at least a point. Aaron Ackerson had a two-goal game, joining three others — Zander Griffore, Ethan Coleman and Thomas Boynton-Fisher — who each had two point games with a goal and an assist.
Drew Hardy and Mason Barnhard both scored goals in the first period as the Reps took a 4-1 lead at the first intermission. Tyeson Griffore and Grant Lucas both had assists.
Aiden Reamer made 18 saves.
The Reps (6-7-1) are off until Jan. 7, when they travel to Marquette for a weekend double-header. They return home the weekend after for the Rick Deneweth North South Showcase on Jan. 14 against Lake Orion and Jan. 15 against Escanaba.