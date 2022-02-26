TRAVERSE CITY — High school basketball title streaks don’t tend to last through coaching changes.
But the Traverse City Central Trojans defied the odds. They clinched a share of the Big North Conference championship with a 64-47 win over Petoskey on senior night Friday. The win gives the Trojans’ (14-5, 7-3 BNC) their fourth straight league title.
Central, Petoskey, Cadillac and Traverse City West came into the night all tied at 6-3 in the conference, setting up a guaranteed shared title. Cadillac topped West, 52-35, to earn the co-championship.
Travis Schuba led the Trojans to two BNC shares — in 2019-20 with Cadillac, and in 2018-19 with Petoskey — before accepting a college coaching job at Davenport. Stephen Draper has coached the Trojans since then, winning the league outright last season.
“It’s a testament to this group of seniors,” Draper said. “I mean, that’s really difficult. Consistency is the hardest thing in sports, and this group’s consistency has been absolutely remarkable.”
Part of that consistency is a credit to a graduating class of seven seniors — Ben Van Nes, Carson Bourdo, Kadyn Warner, Nathan Barbera, Parker Kolody, Parker Schmidt and Keegan Opper. Several were a part of the Trojans’ state final run in football, the program’s first since 1988.
“Oh, man. Those guys? They’re my brothers,” Warner said. “It’s just the greatest thing in the world to get to play with them for four years, and I had a great time with them.”
The seven had a great time celebrating something Warner did a the end of the game, too.
The 6-5, 250-pound center threw down one of the biggest two-handed dunks the TCC gym has seen in a while. Warner had the student section jumping out of the bleachers as his teammates’ jaws dropped with about 1:30 left in the game.
“I’ve been waiting four years for that dunk,” said Warner, who’s dunked before but only when his fingertip touched the rim. “I don’t know if we’re going to call that one a dunk.”
Teammates tackled Warner on the bench.
“There’s nothing like Trojan athletics,” Warner said. “The atmosphere is always crazy, no matter the sport, and the student section showed out once again. The energy was absolutely out of this world.”
Sophomore Anthony Ribel led the Trojans with a game-high 20 points. Carson Bourdo netted 16 with four rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Warner scored 10, Van Nes chipped in eight, and Kolody had a first-quarter three.
Petoskey was led by Dylan Aldridge with 15 and Jace Copeland with 11. Senior Brady Ewing scored seven points.
“Kudos to them,” said Petoskey head coach Matt Tamm, who joked the Trojans did the Northmen a favor by beating Cadillac to create the rare four-way tie. “They came out, they got after it, and it was a real physical game.”
The Trojans and Northmen are destined for a rematch in districts. Their Division 1 bracket includes four BNC foes along with Marquette — which both teams have seen and beat. Selection Sunday for boys hoops is this weekend.
Central hasn’t won a district title since 2006. Its title game against Marquette in 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This group is used to winning, and they expect to continue winning,” Draper said. “If they keep playing hard and doing the right things, they have a great shot to do it.”
Central’s much-anticipated showdown with Northwest Conference runner-up Glen Lake is set for Monday. Draper said the non-conference schedule reflects the fact that his group can compete with really good teams.
“We played some of the best programs in the state this year, and we took some lumps because of it,” he said. “We had some growing pains. We really haven’t played our best basketball up until the last few weeks.”
Game time against Glen Lake is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday on the road.
Unfortunately, the two Traverse City teams sharing the Big North crown was not meant to be.
TC West (9-9, 6-4 Big North) fell to Cadillac (14-5, 7-3 Big North) on the Titans’ home court. Central and Cadillac share the Big North crown, which they also did during the 2019-20 season.
Cadillac avenged a Jan. 20 loss to West in a low-scoring affair, 35-28.
The Vikings’ other two losses came back to back against Central, 55-40, on Feb. 11, and Petoskey, 26-23, on Feb. 15. Cadillac bounced back with wins against Hudsonville and McBain, and the Vikes have now won three straight after topping West.
West was without one of its biggest weapons in Josh Hirschenberger, who missed the game with an illness.
“We really lost a lot of our offensive sets and defense without him,” West head coach Doug Baumann said of Hirschenberger. “Their length and size got to us.”
Will Gaston led the Titans with 12 points. John O’Connor had 10, and Ian Robertson finished with six.
The Titans have to wait another year for a shot at the Big North. They last won the conference in 2016-17.
Both West and Cadillac will see Benzie Central, which won the Northwest Conference title for the first time since the 2011-12 season Friday, next week.
The Vikings end their regular season with the Huskies on Tuesday, and the Titans travel to Benzonia on Thursday for a make-up game from Feb. 22.
West plays Manistee on Tuesday before taking on the Huskies to finish its regular-season slate.
