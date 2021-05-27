TRAVERSE CITY — Teammates call Traverse City Central seniors Leah Doezema and Mackenzie Bohrer the ‘Power Couple’ for a reason.
Both set meet records in discus and shot put at the 2021 Big North Conference Championships Wednesday at Traverse City West Senior High School.
Central’s girls program won the BNC crown with a team score of 212.66 and beat out West, who scored 188.33. The Titans’ boys team took the BNC with a team score of 227 and edged Central, who scored 212.5.
Bohrer threw the shot put 45’00” to add the BNC meet record to her school record ahead of Doezema’s throw of 42’6”. Doezema took a meet record of her own in the discus with a throw of 140’10”, also holding the school record from a meet earlier this year, and Bohrer wasn’t far behind at 123’4” for second place.
“We’re going for each other’s records, going for our own records and going for meet records,” said Doezema, a Michigan Track and Field commit. “It’s all really fun.”
Central won nine events.
All the distance events were won by the Trojans and Julia Flynn who raced in the 800, 1600, 3200 and a leg in the 1600 relay — a total of 15 laps around the track for a distance of 3.75 miles. Makenna Burkholder won both the hurdles races, Paige LaMott won high jump with a leap of 5’0” and the 400 relay team of Madison Bowman, Vivian Gunn, LaMott and Grace Maitland beat Petoskey by less than a second to win.
Doezema said even though track is an individual sport, she feels as if everyone is contributing to something.
“A big inspiration for me is just scoring points for our team,” Doezema said. “I mean, we just won regionals. And it was just the icing on the cake to be able to not only personally do well, but also do well for my our team. And it’s really great to have some of my teammates like McKenzie, to not only encourage me but also be my biggest competition at almost every meet.”
The boys meet was close all throughout the day.
Although the Trojans had strong performances in the final two races by winning both the 1600 run and the 1600 relay, the Titans leaned on wins in the sprint and hurdle events to win the meet by 14.5 points.
The Titans took 10 events. Jacob Pantanella won the long jump with a mark of 22’7”, which was good for a school record for the second straight meet.
“It’s like most meets: we have some kids that do a little better than you expect and there’s others that fall up short. Overall was great team effort,” West coach Tom Brown said.
West won regionals this past Friday ahead of the Trojans.
“I just said if we can stay close to West we would be good,” TC Central boys coach Jon Lober said. “Today we tried to beat them but who could be unhappy about being that close to that team.”
Big North Conference Championships
Boys team scores: 1. TC West 227; 2. TC Central 212.5; 3. Cadillac 67.5; 4. Petoskey 50; 5. Alpena 47; 6. Gaylord 41.
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 212.66; 2. TC West 188.33; 3. Petoskey 106; 4. Cadillac 79; 5. Gaylord 25; 6. Alpena 20.
Boys top-3: 100m — 1. Tony Gallegos 11.58 (TCW); 2. Dominik Glew 11.58 (TCW); 3. Nolan Breithaupt 11.71 (TCC). 200m — 1. Remy Schulz 23.46 (TCW); 2. Cooper Bright 23.51 (ALP); 3. Garrett Duncan 23.69 (GYD). 400m — 1. Bright 51.38 (ALP); 2. Drew Seabase 52.31 (TCC); 3. Ben Kohler 52.50 (CAD). 800m — 1. Seabase 2:00.96 (TCC); 2. Luke Anderson 2:01.76 (TCW); 3. Matt Ritter 2:01.91 (TCC). 1600m — 1. Seabase 4:31.21 (TCC); 2. Luke Venhuizen 4:31.22 (TCC); 3. Isaac Stone 4:33.99 (TCW). 3200m — 1. Venhuizen 9:51.76 (TCC); 2. Micah Bauer 10:01.64 (TCC); 3. Stone 10:02.41 (TCW). 110m hurdles — 1. Preston Dion 15.57 (TCW); 2. Derek Rood 16.13 (CAD); 3. Mel Frechette 17.27 (TCW). 300m hurdles — 1. Frechette 41.11 (TCW); 2. William Finnegan 42.28 (TCC); 3. Josiah Krommendyk 42.74 (TCC). 400m relay — 1. TC West (Glew, Schulz, Tony Gallegos, Ayden Totten) 44.12; 2. TC Central (Nolan Breithaupt, George Abner, Austin Bills, Josh Burnham) 44.26; 3. Cadillac (Christopher Reinhold Jr., Jakob Bartman, Connor Vermeulen, Rood) 43.36. 800m relay — 1. TC West (Glew, Schulz, Gallegos, Chase Tyson) 1:31.15; 2. TC Central (Dante Williams, Abner, Barry Bialik, Burnham) 1:33.93; 3. Gaylord (Spencer Opperman, Corey Deer, Christian Harper, Garrett Duncan) 1:35.71. 1600m relay — 1. TC Central (Andrew Ford, Seabase, Williams, Matt Ritter) 3:35.56; 2. TC West (Luke Anderson, Ben Habers, Jacob Pantanella, Isaac Hyatt) 3:36.07; 3. Cadillac (Matteo Letizio, Rood, Teegan Baker, Ben Kohler) 3:45.71. 3200m relay — 1. TC West (Anderson, Habers, Peter Worden, Carter Dean) 8:28.98; 2. TC Central (Ritter, Jett Reimers, Micah Bauer, Venhuizen) 8:39.53; 3. Petoskey (Shane Izzard, Gavin Dyer, Patrick Coveyou) 8:49.48. Shot put — 1. Kaydn Warner 51’0” (TCC); 2. Ryan Sanders 45’0” (CAD); 3. Damon Livingston 45’3” (TCC). Discus — 1. Grant Schmidt 128’9” (TCC); 2. Ryan Sanders 128’5” (CAD); 3. Christian Boivin 125’9” (TCW). High jump — 1. Patanella 5’10” (TCW); 2. Dante Williams 5’10” (TCC); 3. Burnham 5’10” (TCC). Pole vault — 1. Mason King 13’6” (TCW); 2. Kaleb Annis 11’6” (TCW); 3. Ryan Stawski 11’0” (TCC). Long jump — 1. Patanella 22’7” (TCW); 2. John O’Connor 20’11” (TCW); 3. Breithaupt 20’10” (TCC).
Girls top-3: 100m — 1. Sara Schermerhorn 13.30 (TCW); 2. Arianna Stallworth 13.39 (TCW); 3. Gretchen Woodbury 13:49 (PET). 200m — 1. Schermerhorn 27.02 (TCW); 2. Stallworth 27.42 (TCW); 3. Mackenna Burkholder 27.73 (TCC). 400m — 1. Isabel Spearing 59.00 (TCW); 2. Avery McLean 59.30 (TCC); 3. Chloie Musta 59.79 (CAD). 800m — 1. Julia Flynn 2:11.01 (TCC); 2. Emma Squires 2:13.97 (PET); 3. Ava King 2:20.60 (TCW). 1600m — 1. Flynn 4:46.33 (TCC); 2. Squires 4:53.38 (PET); 3. Madi Szymanski 5:08.11 (ALP). 3200m — 1. Flynn 10:57.54 (TCC); 2. Szymanski 11:24.92 (ALP). 100m hurdles — 1. Mackenna Burkholder 17.04 (TCC); 2. Peace Odiase 17.53 (CAD); 3. Charlise Schulz 17.84 (TCW). 300m hurdles — 1. Burkholder 47.67 (TCC); 2. Schulz 50:59 (TCW); 3. Audrey Wolff 51.20 (TCW). 400m relay — 1. TC Central (Madison Bowman, Vivian Gunn, Paige LaMott, Grace Maitland) 54.04; 2. Petoskey (Nicole DeYoung, Claudia Whitmore, Isabel Habecker, CamBrie Corey) 54.72; 3. Gaylord (Ana Fortier, Lilly Palmer, Remi Robel, Megham Keen) 54.78. 800m relay — 1. TC West (Rylee Herban, Isabel Speering, Schermerhorn, Stallworth) 1:46.18; 2. TC Central (Bowman, Madylin McLean, Maitland, Burkholder) 1:52.27; 3. Petoskey (DeYoung, Habecker, Corey, Whitmore) 1:55.62. 1600m relay — 1. TC Central (Ella Kirkwood, Madylin McLean, Kathleen Venhuizen, Avery McLean) 4:07.31; 2. TC West (Ava King, Grace Galbraith, Elliott Smith, Isabel Spearing) 4:14.41; 3. Cadillac (Kendall Schopieray, Eleanor Cool, Marisa Mazza, Chloie Musta) 4:28.33. 3200m relay — 1. Petoskey (Noel Vanderwall, Sarah Liederbach, Caroline Farley, Squires) 9:26.44; 2. TC Central (Venhuizen, Kirkwood, Alison Hankins, Madilyn McLean) 9:41.65; 3. Cadillac (Schopieray, Renee Brines, Cool, Musta) 10:19.50. Shot put — 1. Mackenzie Bohrer 45’00” (TCC); 2. Leah Doezema 42’6” (TCC); 3. Angela Mo 34’8” (CAD). Discus — 1. Doezema 140’10” (TCC); 2. Bohrer 123’4” (TCC); 3. Mo 101’0” (CAD). High jump — 1. LaMott 5’0” (TCC); 2. Faith Bailey 4’10” (PET); 3. Corey 4’10” (PET). Pole vault — 1. Ava Warren 9’6” (TCW); T-2. Becky Lane 9’0” (TCW); T-2. Mya Masset 9’00” (PET). Long jump — 1. Reegan Graham 16’6” (TCW); 2. Avery McLean 15’4” (TCC); 3. Mallory Donakowski 15’1” (GYD).
Northwest Conference Championships
Boys team scores: 1. Benzie Central 138; 2. Kingsley 136; 3. Maple City Glen Lake 111; 4. Buckley 84; 5. Frankfort 32; 6. Onekama 11; 7. Suttons Bay 10; 8. Leland 3.
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 150; 2. Benzie Central 145; 3. Maple City Glen Lake 87; 4. Frankfort 78; 5. Buckley 36; 6. Suttons Bay 17; 7. Onekama 2; 7. Leland 2.
Boys top-5: 100 — 1. Seth Stoltz (BC) 12.04; 2. Finn Hogan (GL) 12.19; 3. Trevor Lewis (KING) 12.33; 4. Parker Hollenbeck (GL) 12.45; 5. Dominick Burkhart (SB) 12.69; 200 — 1. Hogan (GL) 23.88; 2. Stoltz (BC) 24.37; 3. Justin Bonzelet (GL) 25.40; 4. Burkhart (SB) 25.52; 5. Gabe Luther (BUCK) 25.76; 400 — 1. Hogan (GL) 51.97; 2. Gage Hessem (KING) 53.44; 3. Hunter Jones (BC) 53.70 PR; 4. Dashel Courson (SB) 54.03; 5. Kyle Deshasier (BUCK) 55.7; 800 — 1. Jones (BC) 2:07.14; 2. Jackson Kulawiak (BUCK) 2:10.66; 3. Jeremiah Pasbjerg (BUCK) 2:11.84; 4. Craig Seger (BC) 2:13.36; 5. Hunter Bentley (ONK) 2:15.93 PR; 1600 — 1. Jones (BC) 4:43.54; 2. Seger (BC) 5:00.73; 3. 10 Michael Musgrave (BC) 5:05.46 PR; 4. 11 Jacob Wicker (BUCK) 5:07.35 PR; 5. 10 Kaden Kolarik (KING) 5:10.89; 3200 — 1. Jones (BC) 10:02.51; 2. Seger (BC) 11:15.81; 3. Musgrave (BC) 11:32.28; 4. Skylar Werden (FF) 11:41.71; 5. Ben DuCheny (BUCK) 11:53.12; 110 hurdles — 1. True Beeman (KING) 17.16; 2. Kaden Patterson (KING) 17.77; 3. Tyrone Brouillet (BC)17.81 PR; 4. Jacob Spangler (KING) 18.26; 5. Eli Kangas (GL) 18.73; 300 hurdles — 1. Gavin Allen (BUCK) 42.91; 2. Beeman (KING) 45.59; 3. Tyrone Brouillet (BC) 46.46; 4. Kangas (GL) 46.87; 5. Kaden Patterson (KING) 47.74 PR; 400 relay —1. Buckley 46.96 (Luther, Allen, Cameron Carpenter, Nick Simon); 2. Glen Lake 46.96 (Bonzelet, Allen, Parker McHugh, Parker Hollenbeck); 3. Kingsley 47.47; 800 relay — 1. Buckley 1:35.83 (Luther, Allen, Carpenter, Simon); 2. Kingsley 1:37.13; 3. Glen Lake 1:37.94; 1600 relay — 1. Buckley 3:41.8 (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Allen, Kulawiak, Deshasier); 2. Glen Lake 3:47.84; 3. Frankfort 3:49.15; 3200 relay — 1. Buckley 9:07.02 (Pasbjerg, J. Kulawiak, Deshasier, Carson Kulawiak); 2. Benzie Central 9:11.53; 3. Kingsley 9:13.34; Shot put — 1. Riley Brock (KING) 45-03.50; 2. Lucas Bogart (KING) 41-03.00 PR; 3. Jake Pleva (GL) 39-11.50; 4. Donny Crossman (GL) 39-06.00; 5. Caleb Glase (GL) 39-02.00; discus — 1. Riley Brock (KING) 141-04.00 PR; 2. Eli Kangas (GL) 118-11.00 PR; 3. Caleb Glase (GL) 117-03.00; 4. Rafael Palomino (BC) 113-11.00 PR; 5. Benjamin Falk (ONK) 110-03.00 PR; high jump — 1. Hogan (GL) 6-00.00; 2. Hessem (KING) 5-10.00; 3. Owen Graves (KING) 5-10.00 PR; 4. Nick Stevenson (FF) 5-10.00; 5. Brody Allen (GL) 5-04.00; pole vault — 1. Jared Coxe (FF) 10-06.00; 2. Cecil Burch (KING) 10-06.00; 3. Noah Murphy (BC) 10-06.00; 4. Ike Koscielski (BC) 10-00.00 PR; 5. Alec Tabaczka (ONK) 10-00.00 PR; long jump — 1. Graves (KING) 21-02.00 PR; 2. Kyle Kaczanowski (BUCK) 20-00.25; 3. Devon Harris (BC) 19-02.75 PR; 4. Hollenbeck (GL) 19-01.50; 5. Alonzi (GL) 19-00.25 PR.
Girls top-5: 100 — 1. Tara Townsend (FF) 12.83; 2. Lexie Coxon (KING) 13.31; 3. Olivia Esman (KING) 13.74; 4. Gloria Stepanovich (BC) 13.78; 5. Kariesue Taghon (GL) 14.05; 200 — 1. Townsend (FF) 27.36; 2. Lauren Wooer (KING) 28.63; 3. Coxon (KING) 28.87; 4. Matilda Thoernqvist (BC) 29.18; 5. Kara Johnson (BC) 30.20; 400 — 1. Wooer (KING) 1:02.92 PR; 2. Thoernqvist (BC) 1:03.90; 3. Hogan (GL) 1:04.39; 4. Morgan (KING)1:07.74 PR; 5. Bretzke (BC) 1:08.30; 800 — 1. Aiden Harrand (BUCK) 2:23.91 PR; 2. Johnson (BC) 2:29.26; 3. Hogan (GL) 2:32.17; 4. Shelby Cade (BUCK) 2:34.75; 5. Cierra Guay (BC) 2:36.96; 1600 — 1. Harrand (BUCK) 5:13.02 PR; 2. Kelly (BC) 5:15.36; 3. Scott (GL) 5:26.44; 4. Guay (BC) 5:38.81; 5. Johnson (BC) 5:55.70; 3200 — 1. Kelly (BC) 11:32.87; 2. Scott (GL) 11:42.23; 3. Guay (BC) 12:50.36; 4. Taylor Myers (FF) 13:16.57; 5. Isabell Peltier (KING) 13:27.05 PR; 100 hurdles — 1. Gemma Lerchen (GL) 18.33; 2. Coral Bott (KING) 18.40; 3. Presley Bartley (FF) 18.93; 4. Madison Teichman (BC) 19.13; 5. Brooke Westenbarger)KING) 19.29; 300 hurdles — 1. Teichman (BC) 51.54; 2. Bartley (FF) 53.11; 3. Madelyn Bradford (GL) 54.74 PR; 4. Ella Gaylord (BC) 55.21 PR; 5. Bott 56.82 (KING); 400 relay — 1. Frankfort 53.66 (Keyan Clapp, Reagan Thorr, Grace Wolfe, Townsend); 2. Kingsely 53.89; 3. Benzie Central 55.52; 800 relay —1. Kingsley 1:52.64 (Kelsey Saxton, Morgan, Wooer, Coxon); 2. Benzie Central 1:53.44; 3. Glen Lake 1:59.43; 1600 relay — 1. Benzie Central 4:19.51 (Bretzke, Teichman, Johnson, Kelly); 2. Kingsley 4:22.47; 3. Buckley 4:36.15; 3200 relay — 1. Benzie Central 11:36.88 (Macy Adams, Johnson, Guay, Gaylord); Shot put — 1. Karly Roelofs (KING) 32-07.50 PR; 2. Liathano Ramirez (BC) 32-06.00; 3. Amara Robinson (KING) 31-02.50; 4. Clapp (FF) 30-05.00; 5. Bradford (GL) 30-02.00; discus — 1. Emily Grant (SB) 108-06.00; 2. Ramirez (BC) 96-06.00; 3. Bradford (GL) 95-07.00 PR; 4. Morgan (KING) 89-00.00 PR; 5. Eleanor Valkner (GL) 86-09.00 PR; high jump — 1. Lauren Davis (KING) 4-10.00; 2. Wolfe (FF) 4-10.00; 3. Grace Bradford (GL) 4-08.00; 4. Grace Fosmore (GL) 4-08.00; 5. Kara Johnson (BC) 4-08.00; pole vault — 1. Townsend (FF) 11-00.00; 2. Grace Bradford (GL) 8-06.00; 3. Kati Smith (KING) 8-00.00; 4. Saxton (KING) 8-00.00; 5. Hayley VanWagoner (BC) 7-06.00 PR; long jump — 1. Stepanovich (BC) 16-10.25 PR; 2. Esman (KING) 15-09.25 PR 3. Wolfe (FF) 15-05.00 PR; 4. Kaylin Mitchell (KING) 14-09.50 PR; 5. Sierra Billiau (KING) 14-08.00 PR.
Lake Michigan Conference Championships
Boys team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 137; 2. Charlevoix 111; 3. Harbor Springs 96; 4. Boyne City 88; 5. Grayling 72; 6. Kalkaska 61; 7. East Jordan 58; 8. Elk Rapids 35.
Girls team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 157; 2. East Jordan 124.5; 3. Elk Rapids 100; 4. Harbor Springs 88; 5. Boyne City 57; 6. Charlevoix 48; 7. Grayling 34; 8. Kalkaska 28.5
Boys top-3: 100 — 1. Bobby Hoth (BC) 11.75; 2. Mitchel Harrington (GRAY) 12.00; 3. Burke Flowers (TCSF) 12.04; 200 — 2. M. Harrington (GRAY) 24.33; 3. Flowers (TCSF) 24.5; 400 — 2. Philip Nemecek (EJ) 52.7; 3. John Sauer (CHAR) 53.37; 800 — 1. Sam Peterson (CHAR) 2:01.56; 2. Zealand Tarrant (TCSF) 2:02.28; 3. Tyler Guggemos (KAL) 2:04.71; 1600 —1. Peterson (CHAR) 4:32.86; 2. Guggemos (KAL) 4:41.97; 3. Evan Beane (CHAR) 4:44.05; 3200 — 1. Peterson (CHAR) 10:14.39; 3. Dominic Schwein (CHAR) 10:27.20; 110 hurdles —1. Zennor Tarrant (TCSF) 16.84; 2. Jackson Menard (BC) 16.97; 3. Connor McIntyre (TCSF) 17.83; 4. 300 hurdles — 1. Menard (BC) 42.76; 2. Anthony Harrington (GRAY) 43.39; 400 relay — 1. Boyne City 46.10 (Kaden Jewett, Phillip Banner, Brett Tonsor, Hoth); 800 relay —1. TC St. Francis 1:35.42 (Brenden Endres, Joey Andrews, Flowers, Zealand Tarrant); 1600 relay — 1. TC St. Francis 3:37.82 (Judge Morgan, Bryson Ellalasingham, Jacob Heeringa, Zealand Tarrant); 3200 relay — 1. TC St. Francis 8:25.71 (Zealand Tarrant, Herringa, Tucker Krumm, Thomas Richards); discus — 1. Brayton Ager (BC) 124’7”; 2. Lee Nemecek (EJ) 123’8”; 3. Jacob Mueller (CHAR) 122’3”; shot put — 1. Sparty Skillern (GRAY) 42’9.75”; 2. Nemecek (EJ) 42’8”; 3. Caleb Melton (ER) 42’6”; high jump — 1. Preston Malpass (EJ) 5’8”; 2. Menard (BC) 5’4”; 3. Ethan Kucharek (GRAY) 5’4”; pole vault — 1. Endres (TCSF) 12’; 2. Hayden Moore (KAL) 11’6”; 3. Tommy Richardson (TCSF) 10’6”; long jump — 1. Andrews (TCSF) 19’11.5” . 3. M. Harrington (GRAY) 19’2.5”.
Girls top-3: 100 — 1. Nevada Molby (ER) 13.27; 2. Sophia Ellalasingham (TCSF) 13.92; 200 —1. N. Molby (ER) 28.16; 2. Megan Arntz (TCSF) 28.70; 3. Ellalasingham (TCSF) 28.92; 400 — 1. Sierra Molby (ER) 1:02.82; 3. Megan Bush (CHAR) 1:04.77; 800 — 1. Bush (CHAR) 2:31.11; 3. Mycah Heise (EJ) 2:36.15; 1600 —1. Sophia Rhein (TCSF) 5:23.02; 3. Christine Whitaker (EJ) 5:50.09; 3200 — 1. Rhein (TCSF) 11:36.98; 3. Danielle Cronin (TCSF) 12:50.65; 100 hurdles — 1. Helen Ludka (TCSF) 18.10; 2. Cheyanne Poston (GRAY) 18.35; 3. Taylor Sheridan (EJ) 18.55; 300 hurdles —1. Sheridan (EJ) 52.28; 2. Madelyn Hardy (EJ) 52.91; 3. Ludka (TCSF) 53.71; 400 relay — 1. Elk Rapids 53.95 (Paige Fosdick, Lila Rubert, S. Molby, N. Molby); 800 relay — 1. TC St. Francis 1:54.31 (Arntz, Katie Donahue, Gwenyth Passinault, Ellalasingham); 1600 relay — 2. TC St. Francis 4:30.67 (Rhein, Maddie gallagher, Helen Myler, Donahue); 3200 relay — 2. TC St. Francis 11:01.88 (Annie Paulson, Rylee Duffing, Margo Hagerty, Cronin); discus — 1. Leah Rohrer (CHAR) 96’2”; 2. Izzy Boyer (EJ) 96’; 3. Rylan Finstrom (GRAY) 93’8”; shot put — 1. Finstrom (GRAY) 30’8.5”; 2. Grace Nemecek (EJ) 30’5”; 3. Boyer (EJ) 28’6.75”; high jump — 1. Grace Dawson (BC) 5’; 2. Keni Ciesielski (BC) 4’10”; 3. Sophie Snyder (EJ) 4’4”; 3. Anabelle Horton (KAL) 4’4”; pole vault — 1. Sydney Veryser (BC) 9’; 2. Magdelen Kleinrichert (TCSF) 7’6”; 3. Addison Jacobs (ER) 7’; long jump — 1. S. Molby (ER) 15’3.25”; 2. Madison Matthews (BC) 14’2.25”; 3. Lauren Shepard (CHAR) 13’7.5”.