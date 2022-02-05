TRAVERSE CITY — Before Friday night’s festivities in the much-anticipated crosstown basketball game, a moment of silence took place at midcourt to mourn the deaths of four students from a community 235 miles away.
The four Traverse City basketball teams — the Trojans’ and the Titans’ girls and boys — joined arms while donning “Oxford Strong” t-shirts as part of a statewide effort from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Student sections were festooned in blue and yellow, as the two high schools joined numerous others in Michigan doing the same throughout February.
$16.20 from each of the $20 t-shirts purchased will be donated directly to Oxford High School and its community.
“You love to see the support from these kids for other kids — you just hate the tragedy,” said Traverse City West coach Doug Baumann, whose day job is with the Michigan State Police.
The Trojans won the doubleheader Friday night, with the boys overcoming a 12-point deficit at halftime to squeak past TC West 53-51.
Kadyn Warner and Carson Bourdo both scored 13 to lead what Traverse City Central head coach Stephen Draper described as a team effort.
“The contributions came down the board and not just on offense,” said Draper, who highlighted a six-point, six-rebound night from junior forward Landen Miller. “It wasn’t one guy, it was everybody, and it was a great week of practice where guys that you didn’t see play tonight or you didn’t see numbers competed for spots that put these guys in a position to be successful.”
West sophomore Quinten Gillespie hit a key 3-pointer to take a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter that would soon be erased.
Draper took a timeout, and Bourdo drained a triple right out of the gate.
After another timeout, Kadyn Warner scored a layup with an and-1 to take the lead at 45-44. The bleachers the Trojans’ student section was sitting on literally shook.
Central closed the game on a 13-4 run before Ian Roberton scored a 3-pointer for the Titans. Central students rushed the court in celebration as the final buzzer sounded.
“It does not get any better than that,” said an energetic Warner as he bounced from side-to-side next to the locker room. “I turned around, looked at my guys on the bench that haven’t been playing a whole lot, and they’re more excited than I am. That just fires you up.”
West was led by Josh Hirschenberger with 13 points and Ben Habers scored 10. Will Gaston put on a dominant defensive second quarter in which he made a big block and took a rebound back to the baseline for a basket.
Baumann said the Titans felt good at halftime, up 28-16, and planned to take care of the ball and run through their offense without forcing anything. On the defensive end, he told his team to just continue to box out.
“We didn’t do any of those,” Baumann said.
He called the second half a “double whammy” with turnovers on offense and a breakdown on defense.
“When you don’t get offensive sets and you don’t get defensive stops, it compounds itself,” Baumann said. “Give them the credit, they had a lot of energy coming out, and I thought we were a little flat despite being up 12.”
The Trojans (6-5, 4-2 Big North), trail Cadillac (11-3, 6-1 BNC) with four league games remaining — including the Vikings next Friday on the road.
If they beat Cadillac and win out, the two schools will share the conference with 10-2 records each.
The quest for that starts Tuesday at Alpena.
West (6-8, 4-3 BNC) will look to get back on track hosting Ludington, Tuesday — who finished last season as quarter-finalists in Division 2.