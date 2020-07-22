TRAVERSE CITY — Cooper Peterson understands Steve Cutter’s coaching style to a T.
Peterson played under Cutter’s summer college team, the Muskegon Clippers, while also a member of Hillsdale University’s baseball program.
This summer the Traverse City St. Francis grad is back in town, both playing baseball and learning from Cutter.
“His mound visits are great,” Peterson says, “He’ll just walk out there and look at the pitcher expressionless, like, ‘What’s going on?’
“You’re like, ‘OK, a guy hit a home run’, I tried my best.”
Cutter called Peterson the week he became manager of the Great Lakes Resorters and asked if the catcher wanted to join him again this summer, but this time the field the team played at would be a bit closer to home.
A lot closer to home.
TC St. Francis grads Peterson and Joe Muzljakovich and Frankfort’s Bret Zimmerman become the first local athletes to call Turtle Creek Stadium home.{p dir=”ltr”}In 2008, James Ledford, a Buckley standout, signed with the Beach Bums and played with the Frontier League team for about two weeks. Since, no other northern Michigan baseball player has played for the Beach Bums nor Pit Spitters in the last 12 years.{p dir=”ltr”}The team’s historical context — coincidentally — gives clarity to the trio’s spot on the team.
The Resorters’ namesake comes from the early twentieth century Traverse City Resorters, a minor-league team in northern Michigan that played from 1910-14. According to baseball historians, the team consisted of recent high school graduates from around Traverse City.
“Every town back then had their own team and they challenged other towns around there,” said Gary Cieradkowski, author of “League of Outsider Baseball” and a midwest baseball historian. “Because that area in Michigan had a lot of resorts and vacation people, there was more money in it.”
Today’s Resorters are similar in more ways than not.
“It’s awesome to be able to be home and to play baseball,” Peterson said. “I kind of came to terms with the fact that the coronavirus was gonna ruin not only my college season, but the summer season, too. So when I had the opportunity to play baseball and also just play at home in front of people who know who I am, that’s a good feeling.”
Muzljakovich was originally set to play with the Manistee Saints this summer, who began their season the weekend before the Resorters arrived for practice, then had to rescind his commitment for the three-team pod at Turtle Creek stadium that later whittled down to two teams.
He said the first thing friends and family asked him was, “Where do I get season tickets?”
Both former Glads made a run at a state championship in 2017. Muzljakovich posted a 10-0 record with a 0.58 ERA and 102 strikeouts as a junior, while Peterson batted .330 with three home runs. Zimmerman, Muzljakovich’s teammate at Wayne State was a first-team Collegiate Baseball High School All-American during a season in which he hit .653 with 47 RBIs.
They also played at least one game at Turtle Creek Stadium during that time.
“It’s a huge privilege to play at a place like this, especially in my hometown,” Muzljakovich said. “I remember back in high school, we had some fans and it felt really cool to be out here and now, to be able to play here for 40 games or so now, it’s gonna be really awesome.”
Not many baseball players ever get a chance to play for their hometown team until they are far out of college. Nolan Ryan, Cal Ripken and Tony Gwynn all starred for teams in their own state at the professional level.
The three area players know this season is special, not just because of the COVID part, but to play another season with teammates from high school.
“I’ve been playing with these two other guys since I was 16,” Zimmerman said. “To be back on the same team, it’s pretty special.”
The three said they are staying with the rest of the Resorters at Interlochen Academy of Fine Arts despite the close proximity to their homes. Zimmerman and Muzljakovich, teammates and roommates at Wayne State, hold the same titles in Traverse City.
“It’s like having two of my better friends on the team,” Zimmerman said.
Best of all: no travel.
It’s the rare summer break college athletes seemingly never got.
“Having our seasons cut short, everybody was kind of like antsy to get back on the field,” Zimmerman said. “Being able to come back and do it here and just play throughout the whole summer here, it’s gonna be like the best of both worlds.”
As for the original Resorters, Cutter has already done his research.
“Their record was brutal,” Cutter said. “We said that we can probably do better with the Resorter name, as far as record goes this year, so that’s cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.