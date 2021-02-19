TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City teams put up a near perfect evening in Thursday's Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet.
Every Traverse City varsity teams beat their respective opponents.
TC Central girls beat Cadillac 28.5-0.5; TC Central boys also won against Cadillac 22-8; TC West girls defeated Benzie Central 29-1; TC West boys won its match against Benzie Central 20-10; TC Christian girls beat TC West JV 29-1; and TC Christian boys won against Bellaire 25-5. Glen Lake won a match against TC Christian JV 24-6.
TC Christian had the highest girls team game at 747, Traverse City West had the highest girls baker game at 162. TC West boys put up the highest team game at 874, TC Central boys rolled the highest baker game of 176.
Leading individually, Glen Lake's Chloe Crick bowled a 200 to lead the girls; TC Christian's Hunter Haldaman, the defending Division 4 state champion, paced the boys with a 246.
Other high scores for the girls were Ella Wendel of TC Christian, who bowled 192; Crick with a 180; TC West's Taylor Phillips at 179; and Brooke Smith of TC Christian and Ondrea Ream of TC Central each with 174 scores.
For the boys, Ken Plamondon of Glen Lake bowled a 236; Brian Wilkinson of TC Central bowled a series of 233 and 211; Kalen Klinglesmith of TC West rolled a 226; Keagan Klinglesmith and TC West scored 223; Clint Walker of TC Christian scored 205, and Dylan Vermilyea Cadillac had a game of 200.
The GNHSBC meets on Thursdays at Lucky Jack's in Traverse City.