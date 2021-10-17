EAST LANSING — A cold, damp day of golf didn’t slow down Grace Slocum much.
With most players shooting much higher scores than the opening day of the Division 4 state golf finals because of the conditions, Slocum only added four strokes to hers, moving up a spot in the final standings to take eighth place.
The Traverse City St. Francis freshman carded an 85, jumping ahead of Jackson Lumen Christi junior Ashley Hilderley in the standings after the two were tied at 81 following Friday’s opening round.
Montague, which just won the Traverse City Central Invitational title on Monday, took the team state championship in a tiebreaker with Lansing Catholic Central. Ann Arbor Greenhills freshman Mia Melendez won the individual title with a two-day 143 total.
The Gladiators finished 12th as a team, taking 11 shots off their first-day total.
Slocum ended with a two-day total of 166, followed by Emily Jozwiak (198, 52nd), Magdalen Kleinrichert (213) and Mary Kate Carroll (228).
Manistee sophomore Kendal Waligorski shot 96-106-202 for a 58th-place finish, and East Jordan junior Sami Burks took 63rd with a 107-99-206 total.
Central 11th in D1 finals
Traverse City Central shaved 11 shots off its opening day to finish 11th in the Division 1 state final at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State UNiversity.
Senior Grace Maitland led the way with an 87 Saturday for a two-day 172 total.
“I stayed with my senior the last 3-4 holes and played very well,” Trojans head coach Lois McManus said of Maitland, who ended in 35th place.
Sydney Rademacher and McKenzie McManus each shot 88s Saturday to tie for 47th, and Addi Balentine shot 93 to take 70th. Evelyn Nowicki shot 98 as all five Central golfers carded two rounds under 100 in the tourney.
TC West’s Ainslee Hewitt shot a 91 for a two-day total of 178 and a 46th-place finish.
Northville took the D1 state title with seven sub-80 scores among its 10 counted golfers for a two-day 615, a dozen ahead of runner-up Plymouth. Bridget Boczar of Plymouth edged out her sister Grace by one stroke for the individual crown.
Petoskey 14th in Division 2 final
Marley Spence shot a 95 to lead Petoskey to a 14th-place finish in the Division 2 state finals at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
Laura Pawlick carded a 98, Aubrey Williams 102 and Sara Hasse 113.
Dearborn Divine Child won the state crown with a 691 two-day total. South Lyon’s Gabrielle Tapp took the individual crown with a 70-74-144 total.