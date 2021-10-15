TRAVERSE CITY — Cody Richards and Owen Jackson are separated in age by three years, but the duo has one common goal.
Win a state championship. Right now.
Two of Traverse City St. Francis’ six No. 1 seeds in this weekend’s tennis state championships hope to cash in on standout seasons when the Gladiators look to live up to that No. 1 ranking in Division 4.
“There’s definitely some pressure,” TCSF head coach Dane Fosgard said. “But like Billie Jean King says, ‘Pressure is a privilege.’”
The two-day state finals returns to the traditional format after a one-year change. The Division 4 finals are in Ann Arbor, with doubles matches played at Ann Arbor Pioneer and the singles flights played out across the street on the campus of the University of Michigan.
“We have a very good chance,” said Jackson, a freshman with a 35-4 record at No. 3 singles, the same flight Richards won a state title at in 2019. “Our doubles have been great, one through four. ... We were close last year, but this year I definitely think we can pull it off.”
Richards won an individual title two years ago at No. 3 singles, as did Ben Schmude at No. 1 doubles. Now, they look to add state titles together as the Glads’ top doubles flight with a 34-5 record.
“We have a really good chance to win as a team,” Richards said. “That’s always been a goal of mine. We’ve never done it.”
The only two flights that didn’t draw a top seed are Grant Hedley at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Jack Britten and Anthony Spranger. Hedley earned the No. 6 seed, while Britten and Spranger sit in the No. 2 spot after losing a close match to top-seeded Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian earlier this season.
“We’re looking at our head-to-head matchups with Hudsonville Unity, NorthPointe Christian and Grosse Pointe Liggett,” said Fosgard, who earned his third Regional Coach of the Year award this season. “If we run into them, they’ll be big matches.”
The Gladiators’ other No. 1 seeds come from Tristan Bonanni (28-8) at No. 2 singles, Chris Bobrowski (31-7) at No. 4 singles and Charlie Kings/Derek Berta (28-10) at No. 3 doubles.
Last year’s altered format also meant only No. 1 singles was played for an individual champion. Each division selected the top eight players for a tournament, but that meant none of the other seven flights had a champion.
Richards thought he and Schmude could have won the No. 1 doubles crown. They beat Liggett in the regular season and lost a tough match with Hackett, their top two competitors.
Fosgard said the Gladiators would earn 37 points if the seeds hold, although that’s far from likely. Allegan and Kalamazoo Hackett split the 2019 Division 4 title with 21 points each in a very tight field in which seven teams posted 16 or more points, including TCSF’s fourth-place total of 18.
Liggett won in 2018 with 34 points, two ahead of Ann Arbor Greenhills — and six in front of St. Francis.
But the Glads aren’t getting too confident. Richards remembers the team being ranked No. 1 last year and falling 5-3 to Hudsonville Unity in the state semifinals.
The finals used a different format last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams played each other in dual matches instead of the traditional flighted tournaments.
“It was just different,” Richards said. “The whole tournament was a change for everybody. Not everybody handled the pressure well.”
The return to the more normal format should make teams more comfortable. Every TCSF flight also drew a first-round bye, making every second-round match worth two points instead of one.
The four-hour trip to Ann Arbor for the D-4 finals won’t be anything new for St. Francis, which played a dozen road events all over Michigan this season — many against much larger schools.
“It’s nothing we’re not used to,” Fosgard said.
The Gladiators played 39 matches, the most among all MHSAA teams. Fosgard said they tried to maximize their allowable 16 competition dates by playing in as many downstate quads as possible. The Glads also hosted four home meets and regionals.
“It helps a lot,” said Richards, who helped produce one of the three Glads’ wins in last year’s semifinals. “We do that kind of schedule every year. It takes experience to know what to do at the hotel so you’re not tired and stay in your routine.”
Traverse City Central and Petoskey also qualified for the Division 2 and 3 finals, respectively. Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Drew Humphrey and Ryan O’Connor earned the No. 6 seed with a 20-5 record. The Trojans’ Shane Dilloway was honored as Regional Coach of the Year along with Fosgard. Central plays in Division 2 at Hope College, while Petoskey heads to Midland for the Division 3 finals.
Eli Schmude is the only other freshman in the TCSF starting lineup, at No. 4 doubles, where he and playing partner Tommy Puetz are top-seeded with a 26-10 mark. They know who they’ll be facing in Ben Cook and Jonathan Kertawidjaja of Berrien Springs, after Jackson Lumen Christi already forfeited their first-round match.
“This is really the year,” said Jackson. “This is it. We’re not going to have this many seniors until maybe when I’m a senior.”