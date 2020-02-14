Winter Curling Weekly Results

Rockin' the House def. B.I.B.S., 11-3

Curling Misfits def. Wild Sullys, 9-3

Bitter Ends def. Rock Whisperers, 7-3

Retooled def. Whiskey Rocks, 9-1

Baby Got Tap def. vs Sticks and Stones, 6-4

Housing Crisis def. Rock Pile, 8-1

Numb Thumbs def. Cheesy Curlers, 7-1

Granite Asylum def. OK Broomers, 7-4

House Crashers def. SoFo MoFos, 7-2

Stone Mongers def. Worry Free International, 6-5

Dudes With Stones def. While My Broom Gently Sweeps, 8-4

Curl Jam def. Home Wreckers, 12-8

Easy Sliders tied D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F., 6-6

