Winter Curling Weekly Results
Rockin' the House def. B.I.B.S., 11-3
Curling Misfits def. Wild Sullys, 9-3
Bitter Ends def. Rock Whisperers, 7-3
Retooled def. Whiskey Rocks, 9-1
Baby Got Tap def. vs Sticks and Stones, 6-4
Housing Crisis def. Rock Pile, 8-1
Numb Thumbs def. Cheesy Curlers, 7-1
Granite Asylum def. OK Broomers, 7-4
House Crashers def. SoFo MoFos, 7-2
Stone Mongers def. Worry Free International, 6-5
Dudes With Stones def. While My Broom Gently Sweeps, 8-4
Curl Jam def. Home Wreckers, 12-8
Easy Sliders tied D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F., 6-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.