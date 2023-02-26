Tuesday Night
Area 51 def. Thundercats, 6-5
Plan B def. Episode II: Attack of the Stones , 5-4 (Extra End)
Stone Mongers def. Rasie a Little Hell, 11-2
Drinks are on you def. Rockheads, 9-8
Schoolhouse Rocks def. Rock and Stone!, 9-7
Wednesday Night
Sweeping Beauties def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-5
Whiskey Rocks def. Rock Blockers, 6-8
Curl Jam def. Stonehounds, 11-9
Granite Asylum def. New Kids on the Rock, 11-7
Worry Free def. Retooled, 10-6
Thursday Doubles
Silver Spruce def. Team PaxWell, 7-6
Double Trouble def. Dadz in the Hood, 1-0 (forfeit)
Double Tap def. Mongers Deux, 15-3
Thursday Night
Golden Curls def. Legion of Broom, 11-5
Baby Got Tap Back def. Home Wreckers, 12-2
The House Band def. Sticks and Stones, 13-6
Stone Cold def. Easy Sliders, 9-3
Dudes With Stones def. Dadz in the Hood, 1-0 (forfeit)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.