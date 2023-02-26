Tuesday Night

Area 51 def. Thundercats, 6-5

Plan B def. Episode II: Attack of the Stones , 5-4 (Extra End)

Stone Mongers def. Rasie a Little Hell, 11-2

Drinks are on you def. Rockheads, 9-8

Schoolhouse Rocks def. Rock and Stone!, 9-7

Wednesday Night

Sweeping Beauties def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-5

Whiskey Rocks def. Rock Blockers, 6-8

Curl Jam def. Stonehounds, 11-9

Granite Asylum def. New Kids on the Rock, 11-7

Worry Free def. Retooled, 10-6

Thursday Doubles

Silver Spruce def. Team PaxWell, 7-6

Double Trouble def. Dadz in the Hood, 1-0 (forfeit)

Double Tap def. Mongers Deux, 15-3

Thursday Night

Golden Curls def. Legion of Broom, 11-5

Baby Got Tap Back def. Home Wreckers, 12-2

The House Band def. Sticks and Stones, 13-6

Stone Cold def. Easy Sliders, 9-3

Dudes With Stones def. Dadz in the Hood, 1-0 (forfeit)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you