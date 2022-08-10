TRAVERSE CITY — History was made in 2021 for Traverse City Central.
Despite the Trojans’ loss in the Division 1 state championship game against Warren De La Salle, the 2021 season will be remembered as one of the best ever at TC Central. And although many of players from that squad are now graduated, the excitement remains high for the 2022 Trojans as they prepare for Week One under the Friday night lights.
Fans, family members and friends will have a chance in just a couple of week to cheer for their boys of autumn.
The Trojans varsity football team kicked off its 2022 season on Tuesday with the first day of practice, but with no pads — just helmets. Still the buzz of getting the season started was filling the cool air.
Coach Eric Schugars has been coaching for 21 years, and the veteran leader of young men always knows when football season is near.
“I talked to the kids this morning and told them normally I need an alarm clock to wake up, but this morning I didn’t,” Schugars said with a smile. “I was excited to go when my feet hit the floor. You want to win the day when the moment comes, and I was looking forward to getting going.”
The Trojans enter the upcoming season not only wanting to get another chance at a state championship after losing in the semifinals in 2020 and finals in 2021. No, they simply want to continue the success that has become expected and greatly appreciated to a program that is carving out its place among the perennial contenders in Michigan.
In order to get back to the gridiron promised land, there continues to be a need for the head coach to build a solid culture and championship foundation on the first day of practice. This year’s slogan is Trust the process, which is emblazoned on the back of the Trojans’ practice shirts.
Building a team culture is one of the goals the Central coaches want more than anything, especially this early in the season. Schugars believes instilling championship habits in players, coaches and all of those surrounding the program can lead to success.
“Culturally, in our program, you want to get better every day,” he said. “It’s one of those things we talk about on the back of our shirts — our theme is trust the process.”
“When you talk about the process, it begins in the weight room, begins with your habits and mindsets and approach to things,” Schugars continued. “That’s what we want our guys to do, is to attack everything with a passion and enthusiasm.”
The head coach wants his team to be player-led with the seniors taking the reins and leading the charge.
“This next group of seniors is that group,” he said. “You look to them first to say, ‘Hey, you guys, lead. It’s your team.’”
In the last two seasons, the new seniors have witnessed what winning feels and looks like. The football team will have 13 seniors on the roster, like running back Reed Seabase and starting quarterback Josh Klug. Schugars named Klug the starter but is giving Brayden Halliday and a few others a chance to compete for the spot.
“Those guys were a part of those runs,” Schugars said of the 2022 seniors. “So they know what the expectations are. They’ve seen the level and the caliber of our teams in the past. That’s kind of our standard, and now it’s time for us to step up that standard. Its new faces, but the standard and expectations don’t change.”
Seabase has been a huge part of that. He put up more than 1,000 rushing yards in his junior season. Having a solid back is something that Schugars prides himself on because he enjoys running the ball. Success in the rushing game is something the Trojans hope they can continue.
Last season, the team finished seventh in the state with a 12-2 record, 5-0 in the Big North Conference, but to do that again comes new challenges and a new conference as both the Trojans and in-town rival Traverse City West move from the BNC to the Saginaw Valley League. Schugars said he’s looking forward to the new challenges, along with seeing the growth in his players from the first day of practice to the end of the season.
The Trojans kickoff the season at home against St. Joseph on Aug 26 at 7 p.m. at Thirlby Field.
