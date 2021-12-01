TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central’s 47 shots on goal were typical for the twice-defending regional champion Trojans.
Petoskey’s 43 penalty minutes — which included two 10-minute game misconducts — were atypical.
The Trojans scored a pair of late-game goals and stopped a rally short, coming away with a 5-3 win Tuesday over Petoskey at Howe Arena for their first Big North Conference win of the year. All five TC Central goals came off power plays.
“I don’t think we played well at all,” TC Central head coach Chris Givens said. “If Petoskey doesn’t take penalties, we probably lose the game.”
Petoskey coach Rob Higgins said it wasn’t so much the lack of a penalty kill effort that went awry for his team, but the constant time in the box tired out those same guys needed on those penalty kill lines.
“It’s a snowball effect for us,” Higgins said. “We get tired, and mistakes happen when we get tired.”
The Trojans led 3-0 at the end of the second period with a pair of goals from Shea Harmeson and one from Owen Dawson.
But Petoskey fired back and had a golden chance to take the lead.
Chris Kavanaugh scored to get Petoskey on the board on a 4-on-4, then Dawson and Cam Peters drew a pair of slashing penalties with just over 10 minutes to play. That guaranteed Petoskey a two-man advantage, as TCC’s Chase Adams was already in the box for an interference penalty with 1:08 remaining on it.
Givens said situations like that, where a team comes back into the game after trailing by three to start the third period, typically give a team adrenaline to play hard. Instead, the game started to get out of hand.
In a timeout, Higgins stressed quality over quantity on the 5-on-3. Petoskey senior Avery Timm scored 10 seconds into the penalty to make it 3-2. Petoskey would have a chance to tie it at three, up two men with 1:50 of clock.
Central managed to kill both the penalties — but that didn’t even stop Petoskey from scoring the game-tying goal 40 seconds after the Trojans were back at full strength.
“You could just tell they weren’t going to quit,” Givens said. “They weren’t going to go away.”
It wasn’t tied for very long. Dawson and Hunter Folgmann scored a pair of goals 30 seconds apart at 6:19 and 5:49 to play.
Grant Neuhardt, the Trojans senior netminder, was credited with 13 saves. He will earn the starting role for his fourth and final season, starting nearly every game of his high school career so far.
“This year I’ve got to be a leader,” Neuhardt said. “Today, obviously we didn’t work hard. We didn’t do the best we could. This is not the team we are.”
TCC (3-0, 1-0 Big North) takes a road trip to the Upper Peninsula this weekend to face Houghton on Friday and Hancock on Saturday — two cities separated by the Portage Canal. It’ll be Central’s 11th such road trip.
Givens, a Hancock native, played on the same line as Bulldogs head coach Scott Mikesch in high school as a freshman (Mikesich was a senior). Mikesch was hired in July 2020.
TC Central hosts Traverse City West in its next home game, Wednesday.
Central ended Petoskey’s season last winter in a 4-3 Division 2 regional final win on a Carson Peters goal with 2:20 remaining. The Trojans would end up falling in the state quarterfinals to Marquette.
Petoskey — a large co-op of schools in Emmet and Charlevoix counties — returns seven seniors from last year’s team that took TCC down to the wire. Petoskey (2-2, 0-1) plays host Friday to Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.
“As we progress forward, both teams are going to continue to get better,” Higgins said. “It’ll be a fun playoff, especially if we square off in the championship again.”