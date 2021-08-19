TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Patriot Game isn’t exactly a homecoming game, but it’ll be one of sorts for Justin Thorington.
The Traverse City Central alum and former Kalkaska athletic director begins his new duties as the Trojans’ A.D. the week of the Patriot Game, the huge matchup between rivals TC Central and West.
“It’s a nice, happy homecoming,” said Thorington, who served as athletic director the last three years at Saginaw Heritage. “I just get to jump in head first.”
The 2003 TC Central grad led Kalkaska’s athletic department from 2015-19, holding the same title at Danville for the 2014-15 school year.
Former Central AD Zac Stevenson stepped down this summer to accept a position with the New Mexico Activities Association. Central High principal Jessie Houghton took the athletics lead in the interim.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to be the AD there,” said Thorington, a student aide in high school to former longtime TCC athletic director John Sonnemann.
Thorington earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in sports management and a Master’s in education administration at Central Michigan University.
“We are honored to bring Justin to Central High School in a leadership capacity,” Houghton said in a Traverse City Area Public Schools press release. “His pride for Central High School and passion to lead Trojan athletics will serve our students and coaching staff and further develop a top-notch athletic program well into the future for our entire Trojan community.”
Thorington previously served as an assistant wrestling coach at TC Central.
At Heritage, Thorington oversaw the addition of a 40-foot video scoreboard to the Hawks’ football stadium, about twice the size of the one he added at Kalkaska. Heritage also struck a sports medicine partnership that expanded athletes’ access to doctors and trainers.
TC Central is starting play on its new Trojan Athletic Complex this fall. The soccer team plays its first tournament Friday at the Keystone Soccer Complex, then moves the rest of its season to TAC.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re playing catch-up,” Thorington said. “We’re in the lead (in facilities) and we have to look to take it to another level.”