The MHSAA adopted sweeping changes to playoff formats in basketball, football and soccer in May of 2019 and implemented some of those changes during the fall sports season.
The proposals passed add seeding to districts for boys and girls basketball, as well as boys and girls soccer. They also dramatically alter the football playoff field, dumping the six-win requirement to make the postseason and replacing it with a modified playoff point system that rewards teams for losses to quality opponents.
Coaches and players alike rejoiced in the changes and have accepted them with open arms. Boys soccer was the first sport to undergo the playoff changes this fall and the seeding of districts led to more interesting late round matchups, with teams like Leland and Glen Lake meeting in the district final.
The new football system scraps the previous one that automatically put any squad with six or more wins into the 256-team playoffs. In its place is a playoff point format that not only awards points for losses, but also bonus points for playing larger schools, beginning in 2020.
The old system handed out 80 playoff points for beating a Class A school, 64 for Class B, 48 for C and 32 for D. A team also earned eight bonus points each time an opponent it beat won a game, but only a single point if it lost to that opponent.
Under the new format, teams earn 60 points for beating a Division 1 school, 55 for Division 2 schools and five fewer points each division below, down to 25 points for beating a Division 8 opponent.
The bonus-point scale is six points for each win by an opponent in Divisions 1-2, five for Division 3-4, four for Division 5-6 and three for Divisions 7-8.
The system is very similar to what has been used the last two seasons for eight-player football, but not it’s 11-player counterpart.
The football system also sets divisions prior to the season, so teams aren’t waiting until the last minute to know what classification they’ll play in for the opening round.
The MHSAA Representative Council approved a committee recommendation to add limited video replay review of scoring plays and turnovers at football finals, which was used on two occasions at Ford Field in 2019.
The basketball and soccer seeding plan puts the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each district on opposite sides of the bracket. The rest of the bracket is drawn randomly.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Manton boys basketball coach Ryan Hiller said. “You’re still going to have upsets. That’s never going away. That’s the cool thing about March Madness. But those two top teams can’t play each other until Friday.”
The seeds are determined using a Michigan Power Ratings computer formula based on regular-season results against other MHSAA tournament-eligible teams and opponents’ strength of schedule. Games against out-of-state or non-MHSAA opponents won’t count.
The MHSAA will draw brackets two weeks prior to districts. The draw process doesn’t guarantee the seeded teams receive byes or serve as home teams.
All of these changes have already taken place or will be implemented in full for the 2020-21 school year.
2019: A look back
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.