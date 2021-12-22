TRAVERSE CITY — The high school ski season kicks off in January, and Traverse City West suddenly has a lot more to live up to. The same can be said for Traverse City Christian in a different sport.
The Titans won the program’s first boy state skiing championship last February at Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs. The way things have been in skiing in recent years, that expectation remains.
Marquette’s run of eight straight D1 state championships ended at regionals, when the team didn’t qualify in the top three to move on to Monday’s finals. Since 1997 when TC West opened, the only schools to win a D1 state title are Marquette (15 times), TC Central (four), Petoskey (two), Clarkston (one) and Birmingham Brother Rice (one).
TC Christian won the school’s first team state championship in any sport when the girls bowling team captured the Division 4 title at Super Bowl in Canton.
The Titans and Sabres capturing historic state championships is the Record-Eagle’s No. 9 sports story of 2021.
The Titans’ history-making championship is the first in boys skiing since the school split off from Traverse City Central in 1997. Ed Johnson, who coached West its first season in 1997, said finally getting that championship trophy was a huge relief, especially after three runner-up finishes, the most recent in 2019 behind Marquette.
“It means a lot. It means a lot for me,” Johnson said. “I’ve been coaching at that school since the school was opened. So it’s incredible just to see it finally happen. We’ve had a number of runner-ups over the years, so we were close, and we had other teams that could have done it as well but just didn’t quite pull it together on that day. So it’s just so nice to see it happen finally.”
Titans sophomore Luke Wiersema placed eighth in slalom and seventh in giant slalom to earn first-team all-state in both disciplines. Junior Andy Hill did the same all-state double dip, placing eighth in GS and taking runner-up honors in the afternoon’s slalom.
“I think everyone thought at the beginning of the season that we could,” Wiersema said. “We could destroy this season. We could win it all.”
West junior Aiden Lewandowski won the giant slalom state crown by 0.1 second over Nathan Dehart of Rochester Adams, posting the only sub-24-second GS time of the day in his second run. He trailed Dehart by 0.03 after the first.
“We had the talent,” Wiersema said after the finals. “We just had to put it all together, and then we could be a state champions. It’s really exciting. I feel like we could do this for the next two, three years.”
West won with 63.5 points, surviving a Rochester Adams comeback attempt in the afternoon to win by 5.5. Bloomfield Hills placed third at 85.5 and Traverse City Central fourth with 140.
BOWLED OVER
Ispheming Westwood can keep that regional trophy.
TC Christian got the next one.
Traverse City Christian beat the Ishpeming Westwood team that won their regional a week prior on the way to the Sabres claiming Northwest Lower Michigan’s first girls bowling team state championship last March.
TC Christian outbowled Hanover-Horton by 35 to win the final, winning 1,077-1,042. The Westwood faceoff the Sabres craved came in the semifinals.
“We really wanted that trophy at regionals, so we’re glad to take it today,” Sabres sophomore Brooke Smith said. “We were super excited to meet them again. We wanted a rematch.”
Ishpeming rallied from down 90 pins in the final game to slip past TC Christian in regionals at Lucky Jack’s in Traverse City.
At the finals, Christian built itself a cushion of 28 pins after the two Baker games, and then outrolled Ishpeming 808-719 in the regular games for a 117-pin victory. The Sabres beat Portland St. Patrick by 33 pins in the opening round.
“After our first head-to-head game, we started to really feel our mojo,” Smith said. “When we were bowling better Baker games, we started feeling good. It felt like we had someone step up whenever someone had an off game. It didn’t feel like any one person really carried the team.”
Ella Wendel led the Sabres in the championship match with a 192, followed by Smith (168), Ava Wendel (143), Hannah Elenbaas (130) and Rebekah Burch (119).
Last season’s experience of losing in the 10th frame of the semifinals added motivation for the Sabres.
“This year, that experience really helped,” coach Brent Wheat said. “They were able to overcome the anxiousness and nerves of the game.”
Christian came out of the qualifying block of eight Baker games and two full regular games in second place overall out of 12. The top eight teams moved on to single-elimination bracket play. Traverse City St. Francis’ 2004 boys championship remains the only other team bowling state title from Northwest Lower Michigan.
“I don’t think our school has won a team state finals ever,” Smith said. “I’ve been getting so many texts and calls from people congratulating us. Everybody has been so supportive. It’s been a great day all around.”