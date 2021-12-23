BELLAIRE — The Eagles were dreaming it into existence since second grade.
Finally, the Bellaire girls basketball team made it to the Breslin Center and finished as the 2021 state runners-up in Division 4 — a year after the COVID-19 pandemic ended their season in regionals when many thought the Eagles could have accomplished the same feat.
Bellaire’s remarkable run is the Record-Eagle’s No. 8 sports story of 2021.
The Eagles went 12-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, with an early Ski Valley Conference loss to Johannesburg-Lewiston, then non-conference losses to Pickford and Lake City. They shared the Ski Valley with Gaylord St. Mary with league records of 7-1.
Come the postseason, Bellaire faced some early adversity. Two varsity starters — Jacey Somers and Katie Decker — who were ruled out for the district final against Leland after a COVID-19 contact tracing investigation. A sign reading “We Miss You KTD & JC” hung beside the Eagles bench. The Comets came into that game with the eventual Record-Eagle Player of the Year, Olivia Lowe.
Still, Bellaire won their fourth district title in a row with a gritty tug-of-war overtime win, 46-44. Leland led by as many as nine points and in a stretch of two minutes in to the fourth quarter, four baskets were scored and the lead changed on each one.
“I just wish somebody didn’t have to lose because both teams here gutted it out,” Bellaire coach Brad Fischer said through tears.
That was only the beginning for the Eagles.
Decker returned for a regional semifinal against Gaylord St. Mary — who won their district title with six players, also because of COVID-19 quarantines. Bellaire cruised to a 44-30 win, with Decker finishing as the leading scorer.
Then came Frankfort in the regional final. Bellaire won that one 43-39 while surviving a late fourth-quarter run from the Panthers. Frankfort had a chance to take the lead with under a minute to play. With the win, Somers would be set to rejoin the team for the state quarterfinal against No. 2-ranked Saginaw Nouvel.
The Eagles faced a two-possession deficit for most of the game, but Bellaire came back to prevail again in overtime. Somers drained a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute to play and Delaney Goodwin hit the two game-tying free throws to force overtime.
“They were telling me I could the whole time,” an emotional Goodwin said after the game. “They told me ‘You can. You can. You can.’ And I believed them.”
Somers later hit two free throws of her own in overtime to extend the lead to three, and the Eagles stayed foul-free on Nouvel’s desperation layup.
Fischer slid head first onto the Lake City Trojans logo the moment the game ended. Bellaire won 43-42 and punched its ticket to Grand Rapids. The Eagles’ student section rushed the court, joining for loud and clear “Final Four” chants.
“After our Leland game, we knew we can come back from anything,” Goodwin said. “So we don’t get down on ourselves when we’re down, and he’s (Fischer) telling us, ‘We can do what we put our minds to.’”
It wasn’t very close against Petersburg-Summerfield, as the Eagles defense prevailed again with a 48-29 win. Bellaire switched from their typical press defense in favor of girl-to-girl, holding the Bulldogs their third-lowest scoring output of the season after entering the semifinals with a 51-point average.
Van Andel Arena bristled with Eagles fans who made the trip and Fischer said the community raised money to pay for the team’s charter bus within two hours the week of the game.
A similar sendoff happened for the finals, with the team being escorted by multiple EMS workers, police officers, and a pair of fire engines jetted water over a charter bus bound for the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
But Fowler came prepared with a press defense that mimicked Bellaire’s, winning the state title with a 54-20 win to end the Eagles season as runners-up, the best finish in school history.
Fowler forced turnovers on four of Bellaire’s first six possessions and totaled six in the first quarter to take an 11-3 lead.
The lead looked to be manageable, but Fowler’s Mia Riley erupted for 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting in the second quarter. The big run by Riley happened during a 9:11 gap in scoring for Bellaire.
It was a weird day in and of itself, as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to recommend youth sports to be put on hold for two weeks — hours before the state finals were about to start.
“It could have been easy for the girls to say, ‘I was robbed of this opportunity; I was robbed of that.’ No, look at the world. This is a game, we get to have fun,” Fischer said.
Bellaire graduated five seniors from that team: Goodwin, Decker, point guard Noel Mann, Emersyn Koepke and Mackenzie Hoogerhyde. Somers returns for the 2021-22 season and has already become a leading scorer.