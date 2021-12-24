TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a bit of a loaded question if you were to ask “Who won the 2021 state football finals?”
You’d have to specify, “The one that happened in January” or “The one that happened in November.”
Either way, a fall sports postseason that was put on hold because of a winter rise in COVID-19 cases concluded in January. It’s the Record-Eagle’s No. 7 sports story of 2021.
Seven Traverse City-area schools had teams still playing in mid-November — Grayling, Cadillac, Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Suttons Bay in football; Cadillac and Mesick in volleyball. Traverse City Triton swimmers Avery Bills and Claire Bongiorno worked out at the West Bay YMCA daily in hopes of the finals returning.
Late December of 2020, those remaining teams got good news. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an antigen pilot testing program that allowed the season to conclude after a delay of nearly two months.
“It‘s the only kind of negative I like to see,” Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said of the antigen tests. “A negative test is definitely a positive right now.”
The weeks that led up to the state quarterfinals were particularly fun for student athletes of those six teams. It was some of the snowiest days of the year in northern Michigan, and many coaches either practiced through the fluff or incorporated shoveling the fields off as a workout in practice.
Traverse City St. Francis finished as Division 7 runners-up after a loss to New Lothrop. The Gladiators trailed 35-7 at halftime before Charlie Peterson ignited a run in the second half with his passing game. St. Francis had a chance to start a game-tying drive with the last play of the game.
“I feel like we played a doubleheader today,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said after the game. “The score of the first game was 35-7. And the score of the second game was 28-7. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in our favor, even though it feels like we each won a game.”
Cadillac advanced to Ford Field for the first time in school history with a gutsy win over No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg. It lost to Detroit Country Day in the finals, but the run to Ford Field marked a new era for the Vikings football team. Cadillac coach Cody Mallory knew that after the finals, for sure.
“It should be a springboard,” Mallory said. “The big thing is we are going to have X’s on our backs. People might have thought it was fluky for us to make it to the regional final last year, but we beat some good teams to get here, so there is no more hiding. That comes with increased expectations and we’re going to need to make sure that we meet those and exceed them.“
Traverse City Central beat North Farmington to advance on to play Muskegon Mona Shores on the road, but fell short of its first finals appearance in more than 30 years. That came 10 months later, as the Trojans beat South Lyon in the November semifinals to meet Warren De La Salle at Ford Field.
Johannesburg-Lewiston made it into the state semifinals with an epic field goal to beat Iron Mountain at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome, but the Cardinals undefeated season later came to a close at Thirlby Field with a loss to Ubly.
Grayling beat Negaunee, propelled by a good game from David Millikin and lost to D6 powerhouse Montague in the semifinals. The Vikings had another successful season this fall, but lost to Boyne City in the opening round of districts — the team Grayling beat for last year’s district title.
Suttons Bay lost in the eight-player state championship against Adrian Lenawee Christian in Brighton.
Mesick and Cadillac both lost in the opening round of volleyball Final Four in Battle Creek. For the Bulldogs, it was their longest run in program history.
COVID-19 still impacted sports as the year went on.
The start of winter contact sports — wrestling, basketball and hockey — were delayed for weeks as neighboring states to Michigan forged ahead. Alpine skiing and bowling were allowed to compete throughout the pause.
It prompted a crowdfunded lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims from a group of parents and coaches, Let Them Play, which was later withdrawn after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration allowed winter sports to resume — with masks or weekly testing in the case of wrestling.
“The girls are ecstatic and I’ve had teachers telling me they can’t sit still in class,” Glen Lake girls basketball coach Jason Bradford said in a Feb. 5 Record-Eagle article. “They’re excited because they have been waiting for this. It’s almost surreal.”
COVID-19 outbreaks at those schools than promoted many games to be cancelled because teams didn’t have enough players to play. Gaylord St. Mary’s girls basketball team played a district final with six players because of quarantines and injuries affecting the Snowbirds.
As the COVID-19 vaccine became more available to adolescents, the spring sports season was getting off to a start. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Approval (later a full approval) to those 16 and older. It was a season those athletes didn’t get the year prior to, when the virus first made its way into the United States.
COVID-19 appears to be less of a mitigating factor for the 2021-22 school year. Several football games were cancelled because of case numbers closing schools, but this winter’s wrestling and basketball seasons both started on the dates scheduled. A crowd of 10,500 filled the stands for the TC Patriot Game.
Many schools in the TC area still are requiring masks to be worn by spectators for basketball games. Some schools required masks during volleyball play for home and away teams.
Traverse City Area Public Schools’ universal mask mandate is set to expire Dec. 31.