FRANKFORT — Large scale races made their return to northern Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many in 2020.
In perhaps the most anticipated, Frankfort, a small Benzie County community of about 1,200, successfully hosted a 70.3-mile Ironman triathlon Sept. 12. It was the crux of 18 months worth of planning the race’s return to the Traverse City area as 2,000 athletes from all around the country dove into the waters of Betsie Lake for the start of the race along the shores of Lake Michigan.
The success of the race in many facets makes it the Record-Eagle’s No. 10 sports story of the year.
Organizers announced the race’s move to the Frankfort-Elberta area in December 2020 after complaints of traffic buildups and road closures from the 2019 race in Traverse City affected bordering Leelanau County residents. In stark contrast, Frankfort’s sequel to the race didn’t repeat the same issues.
James Burke of Milwaukee won the overall men’s title with a 4 hours, 2 minutes and 44 seconds finish just after noon that Sunday. Olivia Dietzel of Cuba City, Wisconsin won the women’s overall title with a time of 4:50:25.
“Perfect day,” Burke said as he crossed the finish line. “I can’t say enough about Frankfort, and I had a lot of fun in the race.”
For weeks, the Michigan State Police publicized a detour route of affected areas of M-22 through U.S. 31. All of the race’s road closures were programmed into smartphone GPS apps. Roads remained open to local traffic with a full closure only affecting Main Street in downtown Frankfort.
That didn’t seem to be a big deal, though, with local restaurants flooded with business from 5 a.m. until well into the night.
More than 900 volunteers worked the event, many staffing water stations and assisting passenger vehicles with crossing the bike course. Benzie Central’s cross country team were among those volunteers. Frankfort’s girls basketball team fundraised outside of Stormcloud Brewery.
The race took over the town, with almost no cars on the road as locals watched racers go by from their doorsteps.
The race is already scheduled to return to Frankfort next fall, with a date set for Sept. 11, 2022. A partnership between Traverse City Tourism and Benzie County Hotels landed a deal with Ironman that could last up to three years.
Many athletes told city officials that day they were already planning their return trips and asking hotel workers when they can start to make reservations.
“People have come to this region, they’ve already told us they fell in love, that it’s going to bring in additional trips and possible investment,” Frankfort City Superintendent Josh Mills said on the day of the race. “Overall, the big picture is this event is going to be a significant enhancement to our overall social and economic well-being.”