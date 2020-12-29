Eight words was all it took to turn heads in the state of Michigan.
On Sept. 3, 2020 at 2:32 p.m., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order No. 176 , which added section 7(b) to the state’s MI Safe Start plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The good news: “Athletes participating in an organized sport, while on the field of play, are not subject to the social distancing requirements of this order found in sections 2(a) and 6(a)(1), but instead must maintain six feet of distance from one another to the extent compatible with that organized sport.”
The bad news: “and wear a facial covering except when swimming.”
Masks in sports sits at No. 4 in the Record-Eagle’s top 10 local sports stories of 2020.
At first, it was ignored. Many had many questions. Some wondered if it was a typo. Some debated what “facial covering” meant. Others took the broadly-worded order for what it was and didn’t take chances.
Traverse City West was scheduled to host Saginaw Heritage the following Saturday in its ongoing home soccer tournament. The Michigan High School Athletic Association communicated to member schools that the mask requirement stood in place, but it was seeking an interpretation of the order. Neither West nor Heritage chanced it, and thus became the first teams in the state who chose to wear masks during play.
“You can play soccer in the snow, you can play soccer in the rain,” West coach Matt Griesinger said. “If a piece of fabric is going to be the difference between me saying, ‘Yes, I’m going to play,’ or ‘No,’ that goes back to the toughness piece.”
Football coaches, athletic directors, and players scrambled for the next two weeks to purchase plastic shields to make football helmets compliant. They managed to, but parents in other sports remained divided. A Facebook group “Unmask MI Youth Sports” organized and protested at the capitol.
A second executive order came out the following Tuesday, No. 180, which doubled down on masks being required unless athletes could maintain a six-foot distance.
Whitmer’s orders were later ruled by the Michigan Supreme Court to be illegally drawn from a 1945 law that didn’t apply, but the language was still adopted into an Emergency Order from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.
Several other states later mandated athletes to wear masks during play, perhaps modeled after Michigan’s Executive Order. Massachusetts even went as far as banning defensive walls in soccer because athletes could not touch each other.
The debate over what facial covering is the right facial covering still rages.
MDHHS recently advised against face shields and gaiters in a December press conference. A week later, an MDHHS antigen testing pilot program was announced that could unmask participating sports.