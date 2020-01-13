Today's Sports on TV
Tuesday, January 14
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped)
CHL
12 p.m.
NHLN — Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Frolunda Indians at Lulea
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio State
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Duke at Clemson
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Florida
ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson
SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Maryland at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Texas Christian at West Virginia
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi State
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego State at Fresno State
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas
NBA
8 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh
FSD — Detroit at New York Islanders
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying
6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL – Elk Rapids at TC Central, 6:30; Charlevoix at Petoskey, 7; Gaylord at Boyne City, 7; Bay City Western at Cadillac, 7; McBain at TC St. Francis, 7; Leland at Suttons Bay, 7:30; Onekama at Benzie Central, 7:30; Glen Lake at Frankfort, 7:30; Buckley at Kingsley, 7:30; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Gaylord St. Mary at Bellaire, 7; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 7; Pellston at Mancelona, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Boyne Falls, 7; Pineview at Cadillac Heritage, 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Sault Ste. Marie at TC Central, 5; Petoskey at Cheboygan, 7; Ogemaw Heights at Gaylord, 7; TC St. Francis at McBain, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at TC Christian, 7:30; Cadillac Heritage at Boyne Falls, 7
