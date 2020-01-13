Today's Sports on TV

Tuesday, January 14

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped)

CHL

12 p.m.

NHLN — Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Frolunda Indians at Lulea

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Duke at Clemson

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Florida

ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson

SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Maryland at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Texas Christian at West Virginia

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi State

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego State at Fresno State

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh

FSD — Detroit at New York Islanders

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying 

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL – Elk Rapids at TC Central, 6:30; Charlevoix at Petoskey, 7; Gaylord at Boyne City, 7; Bay City Western at Cadillac, 7; McBain at TC St. Francis, 7; Leland at Suttons Bay, 7:30; Onekama at Benzie Central, 7:30; Glen Lake at Frankfort, 7:30; Buckley at Kingsley, 7:30; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Gaylord St. Mary at Bellaire, 7; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 7; Pellston at Mancelona, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Boyne Falls, 7; Pineview at Cadillac Heritage, 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL – Sault Ste. Marie at TC Central, 5; Petoskey at Cheboygan, 7; Ogemaw Heights at Gaylord, 7; TC St. Francis at McBain, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at TC Christian, 7:30; Cadillac Heritage at Boyne Falls, 7

