TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, August 16
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Minnesota
MLBN — Pittsburgh at NY Mets
4 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Forest Hills Central quad, 9a; Big Rapids at Glen Lake, 10:30a
BOYS SOCCER — Oxford at Traverse City West, 6p; Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage, 6:45p; Traverse City Christian at Reed City, 7p; Glen Lake at Harbor Springs, 7p; Kingsley at Kalkaska, 5p; Clare at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Petoskey at Midland, 5:30p
VOLLEYBALL — Kalkaska at Benzie Central, 6p; McBain at Ludington, 4p; Gaylord at Ogemaw Heights, 6:30p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.