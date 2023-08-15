Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the south and highest waves around 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&