TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, August 10
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region — Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.
BSD — Minnesota at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at New England
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, Diriamba, Nicaragua
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Wellington, New Zealand
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle
PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Phoenix
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kenosha at Traverse City, 7:05p
