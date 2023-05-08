TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, May 9
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
7 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1
RADIO
6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Traverse City Central, 6p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5p; Gaylord at Alpena, 6:45p; Kingsley at Grayling, 4p; Elk Rapids at Leland, 5p; Boyne City at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Cadillac at Petoskey, 6:30p; Brethren at Roscommon, 5p
BASEBALL — Gaylord at Traverse City West at Turtle Creek Stadium, 4:15p; Traverse City Central at Alpena, 4:15p; McBain at Beal City, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Petoskey at Cadillac, 4 p; Central Lake at Forest Area, 4p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 4:15p; Gaylord St. Mary at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 4p; Houghton Lake at Lake City, 4:15p; Bellaire at Mancelona, 4p; Montague at Manistee, 4p; Roscommon at Manton, 4:15p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Standish-Sterling, 4p; Gaylord at Traverse City West, 4:15p; Traverse City Central at Alpena, 4:15p; McBain at Beal City, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Petoskey at Cadillac, 4:15p; Central Lake at Forest Area, 4:15p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Houghton Lake at Lake City, 4:15p; Bellaire at Mancelona, 4p; Montague at Manistee, 4p; Buckley at Onekama, 4:15p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, 4:15p; Brethren at Walkerville, 4:15p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Grand Blanc Tri, 11a; Traverse City Christian at Traverse City West JV at Traverse City West MS, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Christian Sabre 9-Hole Tournament at Elmbrook, 1p; Bear Lake 9-Hole Scramble, 4p
TRACK & FIELD — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston Invite, 4p; Charlevoix, Gaylord at Alpena, 4p; West Michigan Conference Meet at Manistee, 4p; Highland Conference Meet at Beal City, 4:15p
LACROSSE — Bay City John Glenn at Cadillac, 5p; Petoskey at Sault Area, 6p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.