Wednesday, May 31

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Texas at Detroit

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, Budapest, Hungary

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS GOLF REGIONALS — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Currie West Golf Course in Midland, 9a; Cadillac at Katke Golf Club in Big Rapids, 9a; Gaylord, Petoskey at Timber Ridge Golf Course in East Lansing, 9a

GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Leland at Harbor Springs, 6p; Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 6p

SOFTBALL — Ludington at Traverse City West, 4p; Buckley at Elk Rapids, 4p; Frankfort at Hesperia, 4p

BASEBALL — Traverse City West at Cadillac, 4:30p; Buckley at Ellsworth, 4:15p; Wolverine at Boyne Falls, 4p

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kokomo, 7p

