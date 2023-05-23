TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, May 24

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Milwaukee OR Arizona at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Kansas City

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

RADIO

7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

LACROSSE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS — Traverse City United v. Grand Ledge/Petoskey at Rockford, 5p

GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central v. Saginaw Heritage at White Pine MS, 6p; Kingsley at Grayling, 5p; Benzie Central at Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 5p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 5p

BOYS GOLF — Big North Conference Championships at Gaylord Country Club, 9a; Northwest Conference Championships at Interlochen Golf Club, 9a

TRACK & FIELD — Lake Michigan Conference Championships at Harbor Springs, 4p; Ski Valley Conference Championships, 3:45p; West Michigan Track Invitational at Muskegon, 3:30p

BASEBALL — Glen Lake at Mesick, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Buckley, 4:15p; Lake City at Grayling, 4:30p; Cadillac at Mount Pleasant, 3:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 4p; Frankfort at Suttons Bay, 4:15p; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 4p

SOFTBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 1p; Glen Lake at Mesick, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Buckley, 4:15p; Lake City at Grayling, 4:30p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 4:30p; Cadillac at Mount Pleasant, 4p; Kingsley at Onekama, 4:15p; Frankfort at Suttons Bay, 4:15p; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 4p

