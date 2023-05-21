TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 22
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Kansas City
FS1 — San Francisco at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central Invite at Traverse City Country Club, 9a
BASEBALL — Traverse City West at Petoskey, 4p; Mancelona at Traverse City Christian, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Central Lake at Alanson, 4p; Frankfort at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Pentwater at Brethren, 4:15p; Forest Area at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 4p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 4:30p; Elk Rapids at Grayling, 4:30p; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 4p; Ludington at Kingsley, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Marion, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Mason County Eastern, 4:15p; Bellaire at Onaway, 4:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Rogers City, 4p; Boyne Falls at St. Ignace, 4p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City West at Petoskey, 4p; Mancelona at Traverse City Christian, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Traverse City West JV at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Central Lake at Alanson, 4p; Frankfort at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 4:30p; Marion at Ellsworth, 4p; Elk Rapids at Grayling, 4:30p; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 4:30p; Standish-Sterling at Kingsley, 4p; Brethren at Onekama, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Rogers City, 4p; Boyne Falls at St. Ignace, 4p
GIRLS SOCCER — Gaylord at Traverse City Central, 4p; Traverse City West at Cadillac, 6:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Harbor Springs, 5p; Glen Lake at Leland, 5p; Kingsley at Benzie Central, 5p; Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 5p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Brethren, 5p; Buckley at Suttons Bay, 5p
