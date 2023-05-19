TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, May 20
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Tyson 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying — Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Prelims, Jupiter, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
3 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Albany, N.Y.
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
NBC — The 148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MLB
4 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Washington
FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Seattle at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego OR Minnesota at LA Angels
NBA
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Michigan
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Atlanta at Dallas
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Washington, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
TRACK & FIELD REGIONALS — Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Traverse Academy, Benzie Central, Lake City, Manistee, Manton, McBain at Manton, 9:30a; Bellaire, Buckley, Central Lake, East Jordan, Forest Area, Frankfort, Leland, Glen Lake, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Mesick, Suttons Bay at Marion, 9a; Brethren, Manistee Catholic Central, Onekama at Brethren, 9a
BOYS GOLF — Katke Classic at Ferris State University, 10a
GIRLS SOCCER — Romeo at Traverse City Central, 1p; Rochester at Traverse City Central, 3:30p; Traverse City West v. Rochester Traverse City Central Girls Invite, 1p; Traverse City West v. Romeo at Traverse City Central Girls Invite, 3:30p; Birmingham Seaholm at Charlevoix, 11a
BASEBALL — Forest Hills Northern at Traverse City Central, 3p; Okemos at Traverse City West, 10a; Traverse City St. Francis at Pewamo-Westphalia, 10:30a; Glen Lake Randy Weber Invitational, 10a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish Invitational, 11a; Grayling at Rudyard Invitational, noon; Reed City at Benzie Central, noon; Frankfort at Climax-Scotts, 6p; Plymouth Christian at Elk Rapids, noon; Gladstone at Kingsley, 9a
SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central at Ogemaw Heights Invitational, 9a; Traverse City West at East Kentwood, noon; Glen Lake Round Robin Invitational, 10a; Glen Lake Randy Weber Invitational, 10a; Clare v. Charlevoix at Gladstone Invite, 10a; Charlevoix v. Gladstone, 1p; Stockbridge at Lake City, noon; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish Invitational, 11a
