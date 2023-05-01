TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, May 2
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — N.Y. Mets at Detroit
7 p.m.
TBS — Toronto at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Traverse City Christian, 4:15p; Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Alpena at Traverse City West at Turtle Creek Stadium, 4:10p; Glen Lake at Buckely, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Frankfort, 6p; Cadillac at Gaylord, 4:15p; Posen at Harbor Light, 4p; Lake City at Pine River, 4p; Beal City at Manton, 4:15p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 4p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Alpena at Traverse City West, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Traverse City Christian, 4:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Grandville Calvin Christian, 4:30p; Glen Lake at Buckley, 4:15p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Elk Rapids, 4:15p; Benzie Central at Frankfort, 6p; Lake City at Pine River, 4:15p; Beal City at Manton, 4:15p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 4p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 4p; Alpena at Traverse City West, 4p; Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 4p; Bay City John Glenn at Cadillac, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic Central, 4p
GIRLS SOCCER — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 5:30p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 6:30p; Gladwin at Brethren, 5p; Sault Area at Elk Rapids, 5p; Cadillac at Gaylord, 6:45p; Tawas at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p
TRACK & FIELD — Bellaire at Fairview Invitational, 2p; Boyne Invitational, 3:30p; Whitehall at Manistee, 4p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Pine River, 4:15p
