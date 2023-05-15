Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&