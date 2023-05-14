TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, May 15

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

TRACK & FIELD — Titan Last Chance Meet at Traverse City West, 2p; Frankfort Invitational, 4p; Kalkaska Blazer Last Chance Meet, 4p; Highland Conference Meet at Lake City, 3:30p; Highland Conference Meet at Manton, 5p; Highland Conference Meet at McBain, 4:15p

LACROSSE — Traverse City United at Zeeland West, 7p

BASEBALL — Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Central Lake, 4p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 4:30p; Harbor Springs at Elk Rapids, 4:30p; Mackinaw City at Harbor Light, 4p; Mancelona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 4p; East Jordan at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, 4:15p; Bear Lake at Marion, 4:15p; Forest Area at Pellston, 4p

SOFTBALL — Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Central Lake, 4p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 4:30p; Harbor Springs at Elk Rapids, 4:15p; Mackinaw City at Harbor Light, 4p; Mancelona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 4p; East Jordan at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Kingsley, 5p; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, 4:15p; Bear Lake at Marion, 4:15p; Mesick at Mason County Eastern, 4:30p; Forest Area at Pellston, 4p; Kingsley at Reed City, 4p;

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Tullymore Invitational, 8:30a; Traverse City Christian at Petoskey Scramble, 10a; Manistee at Whitehall, 3:30p

GIRLS TENNIS — Manistee at Traverse City Christian, 4:30p; Cadillac at Big Rapids, 4p

GIRLS SOCCER — Buckley at Glen Lake, 5p; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 5p; Cadillac at Gaylord, 6:45p; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 5p; Suttons Bay at Kingsley, 5p; Manistee at Whitehall, 6:45p

