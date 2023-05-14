Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning Late this Morning into this Evening... .DISCUSSION...Temperatures warming into the 70s...combined with critical relative humidity values between 15 and 25 percent and west winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions late this morning into this evening across much of northern Lower Michigan. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...68 to 73 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&