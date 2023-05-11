TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, May 12
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Seattle at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
TRACK & FIELD — Big North Conference Championships at Traverse City Central, 1p; Manton Ranger Invite, 2p; West Michigan Conference Division Meet at Whitehall, 2:30p
BOYS GOLF — Big North Conference Meet at Alpena City Course, 9a; Lake City at Manistee, 3:30p
BASEBALL — Oakridge at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Alanson, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 4:30p; Cheboygan at Boyne City, 4:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Central Lake, 4:15p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Inland Lakes at Mancelona, 4p; Buckley at Manistee Catholic Central, 4:30p; Cadillac at McBain, 4:15p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 4:15p;
SOFTBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Delton Kellogg, 6p; Traverse City West at Elk Rapids, 3p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 4:30p; Cheboygan at Boyne City, 4:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Central Lake, 4p; Gladstone at Gaylord, 5:30p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Mancelona, 4p; Cadillac at McBain, 4:15p; Manistee at Reed City, 4p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 4:15p
LACROSSE — White Lake Lakeland at Petoskey, 8p
GIRLS SOCCER — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 5p; Suttons Bay at Boyne City, 5p; Shepherd at Brethren, 5p; Clare at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Buckley at Roscommon, 5p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.