TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 1
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City St. Francis at Glen Lake, 5p; Grayling at Boyne City, 5p; Clare at Brethren, 5p; Benzie Central at Buckley, 5p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 7p; Kingsley at Leland, 5p; Hart at Manistee, 5:45p
BASEBALL — East Jordan at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Alanson, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 4:30p; Bear Lake at Brethren, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 4:30p; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Boyne City at Grayling, 4:30p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 4:30p; Onaway at Mancelona, 4p; Forest Area at Mesick, 4:30p; Central Lake at Pellston, 4p; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 4p
SOFTBALL — East Jordan at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Alanson, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 4:30p; Bear Lake at Brethren, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Boyne City at Grayling, 4:30p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 4:30p; Onaway at Mancelona, 4p; Forest Area at Mesick, 4p; Central Lake at Pellston, 4p; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 4p
TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City West, Cadillac at Mt. Pleasant Oiler 9&10 Meet, 3:30p; Traverse City St. Francis, Boyne City, Charlevoix, Gaylord St. Mary, Grayling, Kalkaska, Mancelona, Petoskey at Harbor Springs, 3:30p; Manton at Evart, 4:15p; McBain at Lake City, 4p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Pine River, 4:15
BOYS GOLF — Mid Michigan Golf Conference Jamboree at Manton, 9a; Manistee at Montague, 3:30p
GIRLS TENNIS — Muskegon Catholic Central at Manistee, 4p
