TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, May 1

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City St. Francis at Glen Lake, 5p; Grayling at Boyne City, 5p; Clare at Brethren, 5p; Benzie Central at Buckley, 5p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 7p; Kingsley at Leland, 5p; Hart at Manistee, 5:45p

BASEBALL — East Jordan at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Alanson, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 4:30p; Bear Lake at Brethren, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 4:30p; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Boyne City at Grayling, 4:30p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 4:30p; Onaway at Mancelona, 4p; Forest Area at Mesick, 4:30p; Central Lake at Pellston, 4p; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 4p

SOFTBALL — East Jordan at Traverse City St. Francis, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Alanson, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 4:30p; Bear Lake at Brethren, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Boyne City at Grayling, 4:30p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 4:30p; Onaway at Mancelona, 4p; Forest Area at Mesick, 4p; Central Lake at Pellston, 4p; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 4p

TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City West, Cadillac at Mt. Pleasant Oiler 9&10 Meet, 3:30p; Traverse City St. Francis, Boyne City, Charlevoix, Gaylord St. Mary, Grayling, Kalkaska, Mancelona, Petoskey at Harbor Springs, 3:30p; Manton at Evart, 4:15p; McBain at Lake City, 4p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Pine River, 4:15

BOYS GOLF — Mid Michigan Golf Conference Jamboree at Manton, 9a; Manistee at Montague, 3:30p

GIRLS TENNIS — Muskegon Catholic Central at Manistee, 4p

