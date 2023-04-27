TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, April 28
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
SECN — Alabama at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
10 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8:15 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Army
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Baltimore at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
7 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 2, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Baltimore at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City Central at Spartan Classic, 2:45p; Traverse City West, Petoskey at Mt. Pleasant Oiler Invite, 3:30p; Benzie Central at Kent City Elite Invitational, 1:30p; Brethren, Frankfort, Leland, Glen Lake at Onekama Invitational, 2p; Cadillac, Gaylord, Lake City, McBain at Clare Invitational, 2p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Barnyard Invitational, TBA; Manistee Catholic Central, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Mesick at Mustang Invitational, 3:30p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central at Grand Haven at American Dunes, 11a; Gaylord, Petoskey at Frankenmuth Eagle Invite, 9a; Reed City at Lake City, 4p
BASEBALL — Evart at Lake City, 4:15p; Cadillac at Lake Odessa Lakewood, 6p; Hesperia at Manistee, 4p; Manton at McBain, 4:15p; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — Ellsworth at Central Lake, 4p; Evart at Lake City, 4:15p; Cadillac at Lake Odessa Lakewood, 6p; Hesperia at Manistee, 4p; Manton at McBain, 4:15p; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:30p
LACROSSE — Portage Northern at Petoskey, 7p
GIRLS SOCCER — Reed City at Benzie Central, 5p; Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads, 5p; Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 5p; Shepherd at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Port Huron Northern, 4p; Traverse City West Titan Tri, 10a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.