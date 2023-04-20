TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, April 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence at Denver
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA
9 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Baltimore
APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Cheboygan at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; McBain at Buckley, 4:15p; Ludington at Cadillac, 4:15p; East Jordan at Ellsworth, 4p; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4p; Mancelona at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Manistee at Hart, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4p; Manton at Lake City, 4:15p
SOFTBALL — McBain at Buckley, 4:15p; Ludington at Cadillac, 4:15p; East Jordan at Ellsworth, 4p; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4:15p; Mancelona at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Manistee at Hart, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4p; Manton at Lake City, 4:15p
TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City West, Traverse City Central at Midland Graves Relays, 3p; Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Traverse Academy, Buckley, Charlevoix, Frankfort, Gaylord St. Mary, Grayling, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Lake City, Manton at Mancelona Invite, 3:30p; Cadillac at Ionia Bulldog Relays, 3p; Gaylord, McBain at Chesaning Classic, 3p; Petoskey at DeWitt Panther Invite, 3:30p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at TC Tee Invite at Crystal Mountain, 10a
LACROSSE — Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Traverse City United, 7:30p; Hudsonville at Petoskey, 7p
GIRLS SOCCER — Marquette at Traverse City St. Francis, 5p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 5p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 5p; Brethren at Clare, 5p; Benzie Central at Hart, 5p; Reed City at Manistee, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p
GIRLS TENNIS — Boyne City at Big Rapids, 4p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.