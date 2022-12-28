TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, December 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Brown at Northwestern
3 p.m.
BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
BTN — Florida A&M at Purdue
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Butler
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
CBSSN — Hofstra at Delaware
ESPNU — UMBC at Maryland
8 p.m.
FS2 — Georgetown at DePaul
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Illinois
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Valparaiso at Drake
ESPN2 — Tulane at Cincinnati
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, New York
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — The Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, San Antonio
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — LA Clippers at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Tennessee
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Buffalo, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Central Michigan at Michigan, AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Scott Miller. Memorial Tournament, 7:15; Traverse City Bay Reps at Scott Miller Memorial Tournament, 5p; Traverse City West at Scott Miller Memorial Tournament, 5p
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West v. Spring Lake at Grand Haven Lakeshore Cup Tournament, 4:30p; Traverse City St. Francis v. Grand Rapids West Ottawa at Grand Haven Lakeshore Cup Tournament, 6p; Petoskey v. Grand Haven at Lakeshore Cup Tournament, 8p; Benzie Central v. Fruitport at Cornerstone University Holiday Showcase, 6:30p; Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament consolation game, 3p; Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament championship game, 7p; Charlevoix at Marquette, 1:30p; Boyne City at Negaunee, 11a
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament consolation game, 1p; Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament championship game, 5p; Boyne City at Negaunee 11a
WRESTLING — Cadillac, Grayling at Reed City Holiday Rumble Wrestling Tournament, 9a
