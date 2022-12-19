TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, December 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

7 p.m.

BTN — Elon at Indiana

CBSSN — Marquette at Providence

SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona

9 p.m.

BTN — UIC at Northwestern

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Utah at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Muskegon at Traverse City Central, 7p; Grayling at Gaylord, 7p; Leland at Bear Lake, 7p; Manton at Charlevoix, 7p; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 7p; Kingsley at Mason County Central, 7p; Manistee at Whitehall, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West at Bay City Central, 7p; Traverse City Central at Midland, 6p; Gaylord at Lake City, 7p; Glen Lake v. Fremont at Ferris State, 4:30p; Onaway at Central Lake, 7:30p; Roscommon at Grayling, 7:30p; Mesick at Harbor Springs, 3p; Mancelona at Pine River, 7p; Ravenna at Manistee, 7p; Rudyard at Manton, 7p; Sault Ste. Marie at Petoskey, 7p

ICE HOCKEY — Big Rapids at Lakeshore Badgers, 3p

