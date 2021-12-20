TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, December 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Incarnate Word at Purdue

8 p.m.

ACCN — W. Michigan at Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, Conway, S.C.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn.

NBA

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Boston

NBA G LEAGUE

2 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Texas, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Long Island vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Birmingham, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Austin vs. G League Ignite, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Memphis vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas

NFL

5 p.m.

NFLN — Las Vegas at Cleveland

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Chicago

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

Local sports

BOYS BASKETBALL — Suttons Bay at Traverse City Christian, 7p; Harbor Light at Ellsworth, 7p; Mancelona at Fairview, 5:30p; Charlevoix at Kingsley, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Hillman at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 6p

BOWLING — Bellaire at Grayling, 5p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you