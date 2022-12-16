TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, December 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Wake Forest at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Providence at Seton Hall

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Pittsburgh

CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

BTN — DePaul at Northwestern

3 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York

SECN — Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Illinois

CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph’s

6:15 p.m.

BTN — Davidson at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis

FS1 — UConn at Butler

SECN — Winthrop at LSU

8:30 p.m.

BTN — SE Missouri at Iowa

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Chicago

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston

12 p.m.

ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta

1 p.m.

CNBC — HBCU Pigskin Showdown: Team Selma vs. Team Marion, Marion, Ala.

ESPNU — NCAA Division II Tournament: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., Championship, McKinney, Texas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA FCS Tournament: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., Semifinal

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas

NBA

5 p.m.

NBATV — Miami vs. San Antonio, Mexico City

9 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BSD — Washington at Detroit

NHLN — Columbus at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar

RADIO

1 p.m. — NHL, Washington at Detroit, FM-106.3

4 p.m. — NCAA basketball, Lipscomb at Michigan, FM-107.5

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Marquette at Traverse City West, 1:30p; Traverse City Central at Forest Hills Northern, 2:30p; Brimley at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 3:30p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Brimley at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 2p; Petoskey at Byron Center, 4p

ICE HOCKEY — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 3p; Lakeshore Badgers at Southgate Anderson, 3p

WRESTLING — Traverse City St. Francis at Marquette’s The Challenge, 8a; Lake City at Grayling Invitational, 9a

BOWLING — Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet at Elk Rapids, 11:30a

