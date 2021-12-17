TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, December 17
BIATHLON
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s 7.5k Sprint, Annecy, France (Taped)
11 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s 10km Sprint, Annecy, France (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Richmond vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
SECN — Furman at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
9 p.m.
ACCN — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — SMU at Colorado
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Nassau, Bahamas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central (Ill.), Canton, Ohio
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NJCAA Division I National Championship: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western, Little Rock, Ark.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: James Madison at N. Dakota St., Semifinal
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Roselle Catholic (N.J.) at Camden (N.J.)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Highland (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Louis
NBA
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Minnesota
SAILING
12 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 2, Sydney Harbour
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:48 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Qatar, Third-Place Match, Doha, Qatar
SPEED SKATING
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 500m, Kearns, Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Fifth Place and Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Third Place and Final; Maia-ATP Challenger Semifinals and Doubles Final
PREP SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Inland Lakes at Bellaire, 7p; Alpena at Cadillac, 7p; Onaway at Forest Area, 6:30p; Frankfort at Kingsley, 6:30p; Suttons Bay at Leland, 6:30p; Central Lake at Mancelona, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Mancelona, 7p; Ludington at Manistee, 7p; Buckley at Glen Lake, 6:30p; Benzie Central at Onekama, 6:30p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston, 7p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 7p; Marquette at Traverse City Central, 7p; Bloomfield Hills at Traverse City West, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Manton at Beal City, 7p; Inland Lakes at Bellaire, 7:15p; Onekama at Benzie Central, 6:30p; East Jordan at Boyne City, 7p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren, 7p; Glen Lake at Buckley, 6p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 7p; Pickford at Ellsworth, 7p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 7p; Petoskey at Gaylord, 7p; Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, 7p; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Leland (JV), 5:30p; Manistee at Ludington, 7p; Manistee Catholic Central at Marion, 7:30p; McBain NMC at McBain, 7p; Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 7:30p; Leland at North Bay, 6:30p; Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p
BOWLING — Grayling at Bellaire, 5p
HOCKEY — Bay Reps at Grandville (at Hudsonville), 4:30p; Cadillac at Mount Pleasant, 7p; Tawas at Lakeshore, 7p