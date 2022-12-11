TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, December 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Syracuse
9 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. vs. Creighton, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s College Cup: Indiana vs. Syracuse, Final, Cary, N.C.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — New England at Arizona
ESPN2 — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at NY Rangers
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West at Ludington, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Buckley, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at East Jordan Toys For Tots Night, 7p; Kingsley at Kalkaska, 7p; Ellsworth at Mackinaw City, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Mancelona at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Essexville Garber at Cadillac, 7p; East Jordan at Pickford, 7p
