Monday, December 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Monmouth at Syracuse

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. vs. Creighton, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s College Cup: Indiana vs. Syracuse, Final, Cary, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New England at Arizona

ESPN2 — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at NY Rangers

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West at Ludington, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Buckley, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at East Jordan Toys For Tots Night, 7p; Kingsley at Kalkaska, 7p; Ellsworth at Mackinaw City, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Mancelona at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Essexville Garber at Cadillac, 7p; East Jordan at Pickford, 7p

