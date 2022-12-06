TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, December 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s
FS2 — Siena at Georgetown
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Penn at Villanova
ESPNU — Navy at West Virginia
SECN — E. Kentucky at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Dayton at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
FS1 — Manhattan at Providence
FS2 — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at Florida
ESPNU — Arizona St. at SMU
PAC-12N — N. Kentucky at Washington St.
SECN — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Iowa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at New York
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Columbus
10 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Vegas
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — NCAA basketball, Michigan State at Penn State, FM-92.9
8 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at New Orleans, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 6p; Mount Pleasant at Cadillac, 5p; Gaylord at Tawas, 6p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Grand Traverse Academy at Buckley, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Suttons Bay, 5:30p; Mio at Bellaire, 6p; Pentwater at Brethren, 7:30p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Cheboygan at Grayling, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 7p; Central Lake at Mancelona, 7:30p; Onekama at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Bear Lake at Mesick, 6p
BOYS BASKETBALL — Tawas at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p
WRESTLING — Traverse City St. Francis at Traverse City Central tri, 6p; Lake City at Boyne City, 5p; Grayling at Houghton Lake tri with Evart, 6p; Cadillac at Reed City quad with Clare, Mt. Pleasant, 5:30p
