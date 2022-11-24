TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul
1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
11:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
SECN — Colorado at Tennessee
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati
CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan
3 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona
3:30 p.m.
ABC — NC State at North Carolina
CBS — Arkansas at Missouri
CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
4:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at California
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at Florida St.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
BSD — MHSAA Division 8 finals, Ubly v. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
1 p.m.
BSD — MHSAA Division 2 finals, Forest Hills Central v. Warren De La Salle
4:30 p.m.
BSD — MHSAA Division 6 finals, Negaunee v. Grand Rapids West Catholic
7:30 p.m.
BSD+ — MHSAA Division 4 finals, Grand Rapids South Christian v. Goodrich
NBA
8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis
9 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Phoenix
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Boston
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
ESPN+ — Arizona at Detroit
TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar
8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar
11 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
RADIO
8 p.m. — NHL, Arizona at Detroit, FM-106.3
9 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Phoenix, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
ICE HOCKEY — Northville at Traverse City West at Centre Ice Arena, 6p; East Grand Rapids v. Traverse City Central at Centre Ice Arena, 8p
