TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, October 26

NBA 7 p.m.

BSD — Atlanta at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ESPN2 — Brooklyn at Milwaukee (NBA in Stephen A’s World)

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at NY Islanders

10 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Spain, Semifinal, Fatorda, India

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Atlanta at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS — McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Roscommon at Big Rapids, 5; Leland v. Midland Calvary Baptist at Big Rapids, 7

VOLLEYBALL — TC West at TC Central, 6:30; Petoskey at Cadillac, 7; Gaylord at Alpena, 6:30; Manton at Kalkaska, 6; TC Christian, Charlevoix at Leland (senior night), 5; Bear Lake, Baldwin at Benzie Central, 5; Elk Rapids, Mesick, Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 6; Petoskey St. Michael at Wolverine

